Hailey Bieber Had Herself a Scandi Little Christmas, In Striped Boxer Shorts and Matching Slippers
And the whole look is still available to shop.
The Bieber family (Justin, specifically) is infamous for wearing house slippers in place of real shoes. So it should come as no surprise that on Christmas—the official holiday of themed pajamas—their gay apparel was bedtime-appropriate.
With no Kardashian/Jenner family holiday party to attend, new parents Justin and Hailey celebrated Christmas largely away from the cameras. The only evidence of their holiday behavior was a few snaps on Hailey's Instagram Stories.
The model shared a photo of what she dubbed her "Christmas cozies." She went super casual for the day—not even bothering to change out of her PJs. Bieber wore blue striped boxer shorts (her husband's, perhaps?) in lieu of real pants and styled them with matching boot-style slippers.
The whimsical co-ord set—which costs $70 and $235, respectively—is from Copenhagen-based brand Tekla. The label specializes in Scandinavian-style homeware, such as bath towels, linens, and sleepwear—the majority of which, come in the same breezy striped fabric.
Though she didn't post a full-length pic of her Christmas 'fit, Bieber did share a few detail shots that hinted at her look as a whole. In one, she showed off her signature glazed donut nails, clutching a festive Grinch coffee mug. The same photo also showed a bit of expert layering, with Bieber wearing a gray T-shirt, an oatmeal-colored sweater, and a poplin shirt that matched her Tekla loungewear.
Bieber's holiday outfit is part of a TikTok-viral aesthetic that's been trending since last summer. Her striped boxer shorts, specifically, are straight out of the Scandi girl playbook. Dua Lipa, too, test drove the look, styling her cherry print bikini with a similar pair last October.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
