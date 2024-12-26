Hailey Bieber Had Herself a Scandi Little Christmas, In Striped Boxer Shorts and Matching Slippers

The Bieber family (Justin, specifically) is infamous for wearing house slippers in place of real shoes. So it should come as no surprise that on Christmas—the official holiday of themed pajamas—their gay apparel was bedtime-appropriate.

With no Kardashian/Jenner family holiday party to attend, new parents Justin and Hailey celebrated Christmas largely away from the cameras. The only evidence of their holiday behavior was a few snaps on Hailey's Instagram Stories.

The model shared a photo of what she dubbed her "Christmas cozies." She went super casual for the day—not even bothering to change out of her PJs. Bieber wore blue striped boxer shorts (her husband's, perhaps?) in lieu of real pants and styled them with matching boot-style slippers.

The whimsical co-ord set—which costs $70 and $235, respectively—is from Copenhagen-based brand Tekla. The label specializes in Scandinavian-style homeware, such as bath towels, linens, and sleepwear—the majority of which, come in the same breezy striped fabric.

Down Socks – Penny Stripes
Tekla Down Socks

Boxers - Penny Stripes
Tekla Boxers

Though she didn't post a full-length pic of her Christmas 'fit, Bieber did share a few detail shots that hinted at her look as a whole. In one, she showed off her signature glazed donut nails, clutching a festive Grinch coffee mug. The same photo also showed a bit of expert layering, with Bieber wearing a gray T-shirt, an oatmeal-colored sweater, and a poplin shirt that matched her Tekla loungewear.

Round-Neck Knitted Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Round-Neck Knitted Sweater

Poplin Pyjamas – Long-Sleeved Shirt – Penny Stripes
Tekla Poplin Pyjamas Long-Sleeved Shirt

The Box-Cut Tee in Essential Cotton
Everlane The Box-Cut Tee in Essential Cotton

Bieber's holiday outfit is part of a TikTok-viral aesthetic that's been trending since last summer. Her striped boxer shorts, specifically, are straight out of the Scandi girl playbook. Dua Lipa, too, test drove the look, styling her cherry print bikini with a similar pair last October.

