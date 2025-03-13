Hailey Bieber Stalks the No-Pants Trend in a Saint Laurent Snow Leopard Coat and Sheer Tights
The beauty mogul dug a rare jacket out of storage for her whirlwind stint at Paris Fashion Week.
Hailey Bieber has basically become a walking fur coat at this point. I'd even venture to say she's single-handedly carrying the no-pants trend on her back.
On Mar. 12, the Rhode founder shared an Instagram photo dump from her 32-hour stint at Paris Fashion Week that featured multiple fabulous coats, all worn sans pants. Of course, she made sure to highlight the black leather bomber jacket she wore with a skintight LBD and black satin pumps—which notably featured a built-in ankle bracelet—to Saint Laurent's star-studded after-party. The mother of one also included a picture of the crushed ivory velvet Schiaparelli blazer she and stylist Dani Michelle accessorized with a matching pair of Mary Jane flats and a beaded bag. But in between those slides, I caught sight of a previously unseen addition to her vast collection of furry statement outerwear.
In one selfie, the FILA muse could be seen posing in a voluminous leopard print coat with flecks of pale pink, daffodil yellow, and cherry red fur mixed among the brown and black spots. Some digging soon revealed the jacket to be a Saint Laurent dyed fox fur collector's item.
The piece couldn't have resurfaced in Bieber's closet at a better time. All winter long, the 28-year-old has been campaigning fiercely for the Yeti coat trend's ascendancy alongside fellow celebrities like Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Suki Waterhouse. Clearly, their efforts to make dressing like mythical creature cool again are paying off.
No pant on planet Earth would have been able to hold its own in juxtaposition with her fluffy snow leopard jacket. Instead, the beauty mogul accessorized her Saint Laurent throwback with sheer black tights and matching black '90s-inspired oval sunglasses. Never one to leave the house without a generous helping of gold jewelry, the star also wore a chunky ring and a row of coordinating stud earrings to accent her slick brunette bun. In terms of Hailey Bieber outfit ideas, it simply doesn't get more classic than this.
Shop Leopard Jackets and Sheer Tights Inspired by Hailey Bieber
