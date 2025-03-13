Hailey Bieber Stalks the No-Pants Trend in a Saint Laurent Snow Leopard Coat and Sheer Tights

The beauty mogul dug a rare jacket out of storage for her whirlwind stint at Paris Fashion Week.

Hailey Bieber at paris fashion week wearing a saint laurent snow leopard coat
(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)
Hailey Bieber has basically become a walking fur coat at this point. I'd even venture to say she's single-handedly carrying the no-pants trend on her back.

On Mar. 12, the Rhode founder shared an Instagram photo dump from her 32-hour stint at Paris Fashion Week that featured multiple fabulous coats, all worn sans pants. Of course, she made sure to highlight the black leather bomber jacket she wore with a skintight LBD and black satin pumps—which notably featured a built-in ankle bracelet—to Saint Laurent's star-studded after-party. The mother of one also included a picture of the crushed ivory velvet Schiaparelli blazer she and stylist Dani Michelle accessorized with a matching pair of Mary Jane flats and a beaded bag. But in between those slides, I caught sight of a previously unseen addition to her vast collection of furry statement outerwear.

A photo of Hailey Bieber sporting a Saint Laurent leopard fox fur coat with tights instead of pants.

Hailey Bieber sports a Saint Laurent leopard fox fur coat with tights instead of pants.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

In one selfie, the FILA muse could be seen posing in a voluminous leopard print coat with flecks of pale pink, daffodil yellow, and cherry red fur mixed among the brown and black spots. Some digging soon revealed the jacket to be a Saint Laurent dyed fox fur collector's item.

The piece couldn't have resurfaced in Bieber's closet at a better time. All winter long, the 28-year-old has been campaigning fiercely for the Yeti coat trend's ascendancy alongside fellow celebrities like Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Suki Waterhouse. Clearly, their efforts to make dressing like mythical creature cool again are paying off.

No pant on planet Earth would have been able to hold its own in juxtaposition with her fluffy snow leopard jacket. Instead, the beauty mogul accessorized her Saint Laurent throwback with sheer black tights and matching black '90s-inspired oval sunglasses. Never one to leave the house without a generous helping of gold jewelry, the star also wore a chunky ring and a row of coordinating stud earrings to accent her slick brunette bun. In terms of Hailey Bieber outfit ideas, it simply doesn't get more classic than this.

Hailey Bieber wearing a fur coat and ferragamo dress

Bieber juxtaposes exaggerated fur coats with tiny skirts and sheer tights.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

