Suki Waterhouse Cements Her '70s Darling Status in the Yeti Coat Trend

Suki Waterhouse is the Yeti coat trend's final boss. No one does rocker-chic style better than the Daisy Jones & The Six star, whether she's on tour or simply strolling around New York City.

On Jan. 9, the model-turned-actor and singer was spotted taking her hulking faux fur coat to lunch at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village. With extra-wide lapels and a longline silhouette covered in camel brown tufts, the jacket was immediately recognizable as one of The Frankie Shop's designs. Although the brand specializes in minimalist wardrobe staples—such as the menswear-inspired wool coat Katie Holmes has been wearing and rewearing for years now—there's nothing quiet about this shaggy statement piece. Just like the mythical simian creature said to roam Himalayan mountains, Yeti coats can't help but attract attention. Luckily, sightings are becoming more and more common as celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Miley Cyrus popularize the look, which is sort of like the teddy coat trend's eccentric cousin. Waterhouse also wore several Yeti coats in a rainbow of hues, from emerald green and frosty blue to blush pink and royal purple, on The Sparklemuffin Tour, which wrapped at the end of December.

Suki Waterhouse sports a camel brown faux fur coat from The Frankie Shop. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Frankie Shop Miley Faux Fur Jacket in Camel $570 at The Frankie Shop

The mother of one paired her '70s-inspired personality coat with vintage Chanel flared jeans from the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2009 collection. Her bag and coat, however, are contemporary It Girl essentials: Toteme's T Lock black flap bag and The Row's black platform ankle boots with exposed silver zippers. In fact, Dakota Johnson wore the same combat boots in a very similar way with a chocolate brown fur jacket in mid-October. Two weeks later, Zoë Kravitz styled her pair with a navy blue barn jacket.

Toteme T Lock Flap Leather Clutch Bag $1,390 at Neiman Marcus

Rock and grunge-inflected power dressing—seen on Bella Hadid last month as well as the Spring 2025 runways at Coach, Prada, and Rabanne—is clearly poised to become one of next year's defining fashion trends. Perhaps the indie sleaze revival is finally coming to fruition.