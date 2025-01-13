Suki Waterhouse Cements Her '70s Darling Status in the Yeti Coat Trend
The British pop-rock princess truly met her match in this shaggy vintage-inspired style.
Suki Waterhouse is the Yeti coat trend's final boss. No one does rocker-chic style better than the Daisy Jones & The Six star, whether she's on tour or simply strolling around New York City.
On Jan. 9, the model-turned-actor and singer was spotted taking her hulking faux fur coat to lunch at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village. With extra-wide lapels and a longline silhouette covered in camel brown tufts, the jacket was immediately recognizable as one of The Frankie Shop's designs. Although the brand specializes in minimalist wardrobe staples—such as the menswear-inspired wool coat Katie Holmes has been wearing and rewearing for years now—there's nothing quiet about this shaggy statement piece. Just like the mythical simian creature said to roam Himalayan mountains, Yeti coats can't help but attract attention. Luckily, sightings are becoming more and more common as celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Miley Cyrus popularize the look, which is sort of like the teddy coat trend's eccentric cousin. Waterhouse also wore several Yeti coats in a rainbow of hues, from emerald green and frosty blue to blush pink and royal purple, on The Sparklemuffin Tour, which wrapped at the end of December.
The mother of one paired her '70s-inspired personality coat with vintage Chanel flared jeans from the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2009 collection. Her bag and coat, however, are contemporary It Girl essentials: Toteme's T Lock black flap bag and The Row's black platform ankle boots with exposed silver zippers. In fact, Dakota Johnson wore the same combat boots in a very similar way with a chocolate brown fur jacket in mid-October. Two weeks later, Zoë Kravitz styled her pair with a navy blue barn jacket.
Rock and grunge-inflected power dressing—seen on Bella Hadid last month as well as the Spring 2025 runways at Coach, Prada, and Rabanne—is clearly poised to become one of next year's defining fashion trends. Perhaps the indie sleaze revival is finally coming to fruition.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
