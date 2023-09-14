Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I can't believe I'm saying this, but it's almost Halloween. As an October Scorpio—my birthday is five days before the world's spookiest holiday—I take my costume-planning process very seriously. Lucky for me, there are so many amazing costumes to choose from this year. I've rounded up the top trendy Halloween costume ideas for 2023 that will make you look ahead of the curve, even if you haven't seen the Barbie movie yet.

Speaking of Barbie, it's undeniable that it will be one of the year's most popular costumes. Even if you're too old to trick or treat to every single Mojo Dojo Casa House in your neighborhood, you can't deny the appeal of wearing pink from head to toe or donning a full-length shag coat for a bit of Halloween magic. Dressing up as Ken and Barbie is a couple's costume that will crush with minimal effort.

Other easy costume ideas include others inspired by film and TV, like dressing up as Wednesday from the Netflix show released in early November 2022—all you need to do is wear a little black dress and braid your hair. Easy! You can even poke fun at your favorite celebrities by making a DIY costume out of Hailey Bieber's now-famous "Nepo baby" shirt from over the summer. Or, if you're very into '70s fashion right now, you should dress up as the oh-so-cool Daisy Jones or Camilia Dunne—or anyone else from the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six. Grab your best friend and go as both ladies for a duo costume that highlights your styles.

As I said, there are so many easy costumes to choose from for 2023. I've rounded up a few of the best options and shopped out a few must-include pieces for every outfit so you can complete your look. Keep scrolling to see my ideas, and stay tuned—I'll add more pictures to this list as we get closer to the big day if you need a last-minute costume change.

Barbie

(Image credit: Warner Brothers )

While yes, you can go full rodeo-Barbie and dress up in head-to-toe denim, but the only thing you need to do to master this costume is wear pink. Any shade, any style, any kind, of pink. You can go as any number of Barbies from the movie, like Emma Mackey's physicist Barbie, Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie, or Issa Rae's President Barbie. The choice is yours.

Wednesday Addams from 'Wednesday'

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is one of those costumes that is easily achievable with pieces you already have, like black clothing and gothic makeup. Either way, Wednesday Addams—or anyone else from the cast of the show—makes a great costume. Don't forget to memorize her prom night dance in the process.

Beyonce's Alien Superstars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyonce is a known Virgo and did one of the most Virgo things ever this September by demanding that the crowds at her Renaissance World Tour dress up in all silver to celebrate her birthday. Now is your chance to follow her orders even if you don't have tickets for the show. Silver is trending for fall 2023 so you should have no issue finding the best pieces to completely bling out your look, right down to the silver shoes. The more glitter, the better.

Blue Ivy from The Renaissance World Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy has become one of the internet's favorite topics. Her dance moves are top tier. Her confidence is second-to-none given the star power of both her A-lister parents (to put it mildly). But her fashion on this summer's tour is powerful enough to make her an easy monochromatic costume.

A Nepo Baby

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The concept of the Nepo Baby was everywhere. The entire internet was obsessed with determining who are nepo babies, to what degree their nepotism defined their career, and who was famous without the help of any family member at all. Hailey Bieber poked fun at the conversation with a very witty cropped baby tee. All you need to make the look work for yourself is a white T-shirt and a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Daisy Jones from 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

I love the rise of '70s fashion this year and I believe whole-heartedly that the popularity spike had to do with the success of Daisy Jones & The Six. The titular character is rumored to be based on fellow '70s icon Stevie Nicks, so pull from her whimsical wardrobe when going as Daisy for Halloween this year.

Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid'

(Image credit: Disney; Getty Images)

You don't need seashells to master Ariel's costume from The Little Mermaid. Instead, take a page out of the Mermaidcore handbook and opt for pieces that are a little reflective. This is one of the costumes were makeup is going to be a huge help, so stock up on glittery eyeshadows and dewy highlighters to master the wet look.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep your Halloween costume as low-key as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kept their relationship this summer before hard-launching in September. You need some sporty black sunglasses and matching dark-toned outfits to master the look.