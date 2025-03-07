Lady Gaga Stirs Up Mayhem in a Tory Burch Handbag Jacket and Over-the-Knee Sandal Boots
The pop star's 'Mayhem' fashion era took an unexpected turn with her latest outfit.
Lady Gaga's sexy-scary Mayhem fashion era has been gradually heating up since January. At the 2025 Grammys, the pop star ghosted down the red carpet with a jet-black jellyfish haircut and a gothic Victorian ballgown from emerging designer Samuel Lewis. Two weeks later, Mother Monster showed up for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special in a black straight jacket accessorized with bleached eyebrows and lace-up booties.
But her Edwards Scissorhands meets Weird Barbie aesthetic truly peaked with the outfit she put together for rehearsals ahead of her SNL hosting and performing gig this weekend. On Mar. 6, the Haus Labs founder was photographed returning to her hotel room in New York City clad in a covetable assortment of designer separates. What might look from afar like standard motorcycle attire is in fact a hot-off-the-runway Tory Burch Handbag jacket from the designer's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which was shown at New York Fashion Week in February. Covered in exposed pockets and card slots, the black leather biker jacket's exterior basically looks like a wallet turned inside out—a perfect encapsulation of Burch's "twisted American sportswear" agenda as well as the cargo bag trend more broadly.
For balance, Gaga layered her pocketed statement piece with a simple pleated mini skirt. Her accessories, however, doubled down on maximalism mayhem. Perilously trendy is the only way to describe her open-toed thigh-high boots, which combined a slouchy black leather leg with a wedge heel and a strappy sandal toe box.
In her hand, the "Abracadabra" singer carried a structured black shoulder bag with silver hardware and a studded leather strap that tapped into the belt buckle trend. An alienesque pair of black Balenciaga Razor-Cat sunglasses and a sharp French girl bob haircut completed her all-black ensemble.
Honestly, I never expected to see one of Burch's preppy designs pop up in Gaga's wardrobe for this album cycle. But I suppose her latest look is a reminder that personal style isn't about staking your identity on certain brands or pieces—that would be so dull and limiting. It's about expressing a point of view through the way you wear those clothes together.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
