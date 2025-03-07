Lady Gaga Stirs Up Mayhem in a Tory Burch Handbag Jacket and Over-the-Knee Sandal Boots

Lady Gaga's sexy-scary Mayhem fashion era has been gradually heating up since January. At the 2025 Grammys, the pop star ghosted down the red carpet with a jet-black jellyfish haircut and a gothic Victorian ballgown from emerging designer Samuel Lewis. Two weeks later, Mother Monster showed up for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special in a black straight jacket accessorized with bleached eyebrows and lace-up booties.

But her Edwards Scissorhands meets Weird Barbie aesthetic truly peaked with the outfit she put together for rehearsals ahead of her SNL hosting and performing gig this weekend. On Mar. 6, the Haus Labs founder was photographed returning to her hotel room in New York City clad in a covetable assortment of designer separates. What might look from afar like standard motorcycle attire is in fact a hot-off-the-runway Tory Burch Handbag jacket from the designer's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which was shown at New York Fashion Week in February. Covered in exposed pockets and card slots, the black leather biker jacket's exterior basically looks like a wallet turned inside out—a perfect encapsulation of Burch's "twisted American sportswear" agenda as well as the cargo bag trend more broadly.

Lady Gaga styles her Tory Burch black leather cargo jacket with a mini skirt and open-toed sandal boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For balance, Gaga layered her pocketed statement piece with a simple pleated mini skirt. Her accessories, however, doubled down on maximalism mayhem. Perilously trendy is the only way to describe her open-toed thigh-high boots, which combined a slouchy black leather leg with a wedge heel and a strappy sandal toe box.

In her hand, the "Abracadabra" singer carried a structured black shoulder bag with silver hardware and a studded leather strap that tapped into the belt buckle trend. An alienesque pair of black Balenciaga Razor-Cat sunglasses and a sharp French girl bob haircut completed her all-black ensemble.

Honestly, I never expected to see one of Burch's preppy designs pop up in Gaga's wardrobe for this album cycle. But I suppose her latest look is a reminder that personal style isn't about staking your identity on certain brands or pieces—that would be so dull and limiting. It's about expressing a point of view through the way you wear those clothes together.

