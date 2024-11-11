Katie Holmes Is the CEO of Fall Layering in a Boxy Blazer and Exaggerated Wide-Leg Jeans
The 'Dawson's Creek' star found a new way to combine her fall closet staples.
Every day is another chance to spot Katie Holmes strolling around Manhattan in a fabulous outfit, and her Sunday stroll on Nov. 10 definitely delivered the goods. The Dawson's Creek star—who is currently starring in a Broadway revival of Our Town—drew upon her carefully curated catalogue of fall essentials to create a daytime ensemble that can only described as quintessentially Katie.
A lifelong denim connoisseur, Holmes built the look around a pair of wide-leg dark wash jeans that instantly reminded me of similar options from Madewell, J.Crew, and Citizens of Humanity. Into her exaggerated trouser jeans, the actor tucked a long-sleeved blouse that combined jewel-toned shades of burnt orange, royal purple, dark green, and black into an abstract print.
Atop her colorful shirt, Holmes layered a light brown, double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders and a boxy shape that definitely belongs in Marie Claire's pantheon of the best fall jackets. The menswear-inspired piece looked like a shorter, breezier version of the Frankie Shop camel coat she's been wearing (and rewearing) for years. Pairing a long-sleeved shirt with a mid-weight jacket in lieu of donning a full-on winter coat may not be a groundbreaking approach to transitional dressing, but it's a technique that help you extend the wear of your wardrobe across multiple seasons.
For accessories, Holmes stuck to her tried-and-true formula: brown aviator sunglasses, a sensible flat-soled shoe, and some sort of designer carry-all. In this instance, she seems to have chosen a black and white pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, tortoise shell pilot sunglasses from Tom Ford, and a pebbled brown leather Khaite tote bag that seems to have upstaged the white leather Bevza tote bag she couldn't stop wearing for months.
A true master of the high-low mix, I'm always impressed by her ability to seamlessly blend polished closet staples with sporty, boyish, and surprisingly affordable finds. Knowing how to dress down in a cohesive way is just as important as knowing how to dress up. Just ask Katie Holmes.
Shop More Transitional Weather Essentials Inspired By Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
How Princess Kate's "Royal Sister" Comforted Her During Tearful Ceremony
We all need someone to lean on.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rihanna's Buckled Ballet Flats Are Heading for My Wish List
Every fashion girl has a pair.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
We Scoured the Internet to Find the Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals
Save on your favorites.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Marissa Bode's 'Wicked' Premiere Looks Are Her Personal Introduction to the Red Carpet
Her first red carpet tour is a deeply personal one.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Exudes CEO Energy in a Chiefs Game-Day Versace Skirt Suit
She's all business in a plaid Versace skirt suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Lily-Rose Depp Plays the Ultimate Girlfriend in Vintage Chanel and Silk Opera Gloves
The star got all dressed up to her support her girlfriend 070 Shake.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Grabs a Matcha in Ugg Slippers and Her Favorite Under-$300 Sunglasses
The star is leaning all the way into affordable fall wardrobe essentials.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite $2,400 Khaite Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Investment Piece
She's getting her price-per-wear.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Doubles Down on the Leopard Print Trend in a Coat Dress and Slouchy Boots
This outfit is dangerously good.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya's Hottest Costar in Her New Movie Isn't Robert Pattinson—It's Her Oversize Winter Coat
My sincere apologies to Robert Pattinson.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Match in Navy Blazers for a Rare Video Appearance
She nailed the unusual duo in a recent appearance.
By Halie LeSavage Published