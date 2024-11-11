Katie Holmes Is the CEO of Fall Layering in a Boxy Blazer and Exaggerated Wide-Leg Jeans

The 'Dawson's Creek' star found a new way to combine her fall closet staples.

Katie Holmes wearing a boxy blazer and a khaite bag
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Every day is another chance to spot Katie Holmes strolling around Manhattan in a fabulous outfit, and her Sunday stroll on Nov. 10 definitely delivered the goods. The Dawson's Creek star—who is currently starring in a Broadway revival of Our Town—drew upon her carefully curated catalogue of fall essentials to create a daytime ensemble that can only described as quintessentially Katie.

A lifelong denim connoisseur, Holmes built the look around a pair of wide-leg dark wash jeans that instantly reminded me of similar options from Madewell, J.Crew, and Citizens of Humanity. Into her exaggerated trouser jeans, the actor tucked a long-sleeved blouse that combined jewel-toned shades of burnt orange, royal purple, dark green, and black into an abstract print.

Katie Holmes wearing dark wash wide-leg jeans, a brown double-breasted blazer, and a printed long-sleeved shirt.

Katie Holmes wears dark wash wide-leg jeans, a brown double-breasted blazer, and a printed long-sleeved shirt.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Superwide-Leg Jeans
Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans

Paloma Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Paloma Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans

Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch
J.Crew Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch

Atop her colorful shirt, Holmes layered a light brown, double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders and a boxy shape that definitely belongs in Marie Claire's pantheon of the best fall jackets. The menswear-inspired piece looked like a shorter, breezier version of the Frankie Shop camel coat she's been wearing (and rewearing) for years. Pairing a long-sleeved shirt with a mid-weight jacket in lieu of donning a full-on winter coat may not be a groundbreaking approach to transitional dressing, but it's a technique that help you extend the wear of your wardrobe across multiple seasons.

For accessories, Holmes stuck to her tried-and-true formula: brown aviator sunglasses, a sensible flat-soled shoe, and some sort of designer carry-all. In this instance, she seems to have chosen a black and white pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, tortoise shell pilot sunglasses from Tom Ford, and a pebbled brown leather Khaite tote bag that seems to have upstaged the white leather Bevza tote bag she couldn't stop wearing for months.

Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote
Khaite Amelia Medium Textured-Leather Tote

Hayes 59MM Pilot Sunglasses
Tom Ford Hayes 59MM Pilot Sunglasses

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes

A true master of the high-low mix, I'm always impressed by her ability to seamlessly blend polished closet staples with sporty, boyish, and surprisingly affordable finds. Knowing how to dress down in a cohesive way is just as important as knowing how to dress up. Just ask Katie Holmes.

Shop More Transitional Weather Essentials Inspired By Katie Holmes

Madelyn Blazer in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew Madelyn Blazer in Four-Season Stretch

Turtleneck | Jewel Knit
The Kit Turtleneck in Jewel Knit

Scotch & Soda Printed Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Scotch & Soda Printed Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸