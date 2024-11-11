Every day is another chance to spot Katie Holmes strolling around Manhattan in a fabulous outfit, and her Sunday stroll on Nov. 10 definitely delivered the goods. The Dawson's Creek star—who is currently starring in a Broadway revival of Our Town—drew upon her carefully curated catalogue of fall essentials to create a daytime ensemble that can only described as quintessentially Katie.

A lifelong denim connoisseur, Holmes built the look around a pair of wide-leg dark wash jeans that instantly reminded me of similar options from Madewell, J.Crew, and Citizens of Humanity. Into her exaggerated trouser jeans, the actor tucked a long-sleeved blouse that combined jewel-toned shades of burnt orange, royal purple, dark green, and black into an abstract print.

Katie Holmes wears dark wash wide-leg jeans, a brown double-breasted blazer, and a printed long-sleeved shirt. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Atop her colorful shirt, Holmes layered a light brown, double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders and a boxy shape that definitely belongs in Marie Claire's pantheon of the best fall jackets. The menswear-inspired piece looked like a shorter, breezier version of the Frankie Shop camel coat she's been wearing (and rewearing) for years. Pairing a long-sleeved shirt with a mid-weight jacket in lieu of donning a full-on winter coat may not be a groundbreaking approach to transitional dressing, but it's a technique that help you extend the wear of your wardrobe across multiple seasons.

For accessories, Holmes stuck to her tried-and-true formula: brown aviator sunglasses, a sensible flat-soled shoe, and some sort of designer carry-all. In this instance, she seems to have chosen a black and white pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, tortoise shell pilot sunglasses from Tom Ford, and a pebbled brown leather Khaite tote bag that seems to have upstaged the white leather Bevza tote bag she couldn't stop wearing for months.

A true master of the high-low mix, I'm always impressed by her ability to seamlessly blend polished closet staples with sporty, boyish, and surprisingly affordable finds. Knowing how to dress down in a cohesive way is just as important as knowing how to dress up. Just ask Katie Holmes.

