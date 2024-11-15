Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her Low-Cut Sequin Revenge Dress With an Even More Bedazzled Manicure

"Revenge dress" is just her primary state of being.

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of &quot;Unstoppable&quot; during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When Jennifer Lopez attended the Toronto Unstoppable premiere in a butt-baring disco ball dress only days after filing for divorce, fans dubbed it her revenge dress. Though the look was an undeniable slay, real fans know better than to associate any of her outfits with a man—that's just J.Lo being J.Lo.

Lopez is the epitome of sex appeal and style. Her entire wardrobe is made up of revenge dresses—like the sequin cut-out dress she wore to last week's Wicked premiere, for example. Husband or not, Lopez has always dressed to kill. And her most recent look falls into that same spicy category.

On Nov. 14, shortly after performing on the Elie Saab runway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, she wore yet another smoking-hot look that would likely send her ex into a tailspin. Lopez was outfitted in a teal Elie Saab gown that tapped into every sultry design detail she loves. It had a low—and I mean low—neckline, a massive thigh slit, and was covered entirely in sparkling sequins.

jennifer lopez wears a teal sequin gown with feathers and a matching rhinestone tumbler

Jennifer Lopez wears a teal Elie Saab gown with a daring neckline.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jenniferlopez)

Her accessories were equally maximalist. Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, Lopez wore several diamond Sartoro Genève cocktail rings and a dazzling statement cuff to match. She also carried a feathered shawl and a bedazzled tumbler that reads "bb J.Lovers," the name of a Lopez fan site. It was a major step up from your basic Stanley cup.

jennifer lopez wears a teal sequin gown with feathers and a matching rhinestone tumbler

Lopez matched her look to a bedazzled tumbler from her fans.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jenniferlopez)

Her manicure, however, was the most impressive accessory of all. Nail artist Tom Bachik encrusted Lopez's long, coffin nails with large jewels and silver accents—a major departure from the usual winter nail trends. The final result was more akin to fine jewelry than manicure.

jennifer lopez wears a teal sequin gown with feathers and a matching rhinestone tumbler

Her nails were covered in gem stones that matched her Sartoro Genève jewelry.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jenniferlopez)

All that said, don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got. She's still Jenny from the block.

