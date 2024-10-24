Before Katie Holmes hit the stage at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre for her Oct. 23 performance of Our Town, she hit the sidewalk to show off her weeknight commuter essentials.

Maybe "show off" isn't the right word—I can't imagine Holmes was trying to set fall trends on her way to work. But cameras follow her wherever she goes, and I benefit from all the nonchalant outfit ideas that emerge. Last night, the mood was fall utility with a dash of balletcore.

With her frequently-carried Bevza tote over her shoulder and incognito mode sunglasses shielding her face, Holmes arrived at the stage door with a classic fall shacket layered over one of her favorite fall denim trends (wide-leg jeans). Her skirt-jacket hybrid popped over a plain black T-shirt, and kept up the easygoing energy Holmes gravitates toward in the quilted jackets and oversize shirts she's worn around the city this month. A pair of wine-red ballet flats with a square, pointe-shoe toe could have gone with Katie all the way onstage—but she likely left the pair behind in her dressing room.

Katie Holmes arrives at the stage door for Our Town in a fall shacket and wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Katie Holmes's run in Our Town has only just begun, but she's already managed to make the stage door walk her new step-and-repeat. After hitting the official premiere in a dramatic black gown and a wet hair look, the actor has been bringing casual-cool outfits to her daily Broadway commute. Before last night's shacket and ballet flats duo, Holmes layered a chunky open-front cardigan over a light-wash pair of jeans on her way to the theater. That outfit was as much about showing off her rehearsal style as her design prowess—her ballet flats of the day came from Holmes's A.P.C. collaboration.

Earlier this fall, Katie Holmes headed to the theater in a cardigan and wide-leg jeans, plus flats she designed for A.P.C. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our Town's tenure at the Barrymore Theatre lasts through January 19, 2025. Read in between the lines: Fans can anticipate three more glorious months of Katie Holmes's casual style re-interpreted for her Broadway run. Katie being Katie, that won't be the only place her penchant for dressing up relaxed flare jeans and layering fall jackets is on display—she's as regular of a sighting in Manhattan's SoHo as a viral Coach bag.

