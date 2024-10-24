Katie Holmes's Broadway Commuter Essentials Include a Classic Fall Shacket and Wine-Red Ballet Flats
She's sampling trends from the sidewalk.
Before Katie Holmes hit the stage at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre for her Oct. 23 performance of Our Town, she hit the sidewalk to show off her weeknight commuter essentials.
Maybe "show off" isn't the right word—I can't imagine Holmes was trying to set fall trends on her way to work. But cameras follow her wherever she goes, and I benefit from all the nonchalant outfit ideas that emerge. Last night, the mood was fall utility with a dash of balletcore.
With her frequently-carried Bevza tote over her shoulder and incognito mode sunglasses shielding her face, Holmes arrived at the stage door with a classic fall shacket layered over one of her favorite fall denim trends (wide-leg jeans). Her skirt-jacket hybrid popped over a plain black T-shirt, and kept up the easygoing energy Holmes gravitates toward in the quilted jackets and oversize shirts she's worn around the city this month. A pair of wine-red ballet flats with a square, pointe-shoe toe could have gone with Katie all the way onstage—but she likely left the pair behind in her dressing room.
Katie Holmes's run in Our Town has only just begun, but she's already managed to make the stage door walk her new step-and-repeat. After hitting the official premiere in a dramatic black gown and a wet hair look, the actor has been bringing casual-cool outfits to her daily Broadway commute. Before last night's shacket and ballet flats duo, Holmes layered a chunky open-front cardigan over a light-wash pair of jeans on her way to the theater. That outfit was as much about showing off her rehearsal style as her design prowess—her ballet flats of the day came from Holmes's A.P.C. collaboration.
Our Town's tenure at the Barrymore Theatre lasts through January 19, 2025. Read in between the lines: Fans can anticipate three more glorious months of Katie Holmes's casual style re-interpreted for her Broadway run. Katie being Katie, that won't be the only place her penchant for dressing up relaxed flare jeans and layering fall jackets is on display—she's as regular of a sighting in Manhattan's SoHo as a viral Coach bag.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
