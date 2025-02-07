This New York Fashion Week season is the first in years that hasn't overlapped with Valentine's Day. Typically, the two take place in the same week, leaving editors to sprint from runway shows to date night, while wearing their most absurd NYFW attire. This year, however, V-Day falls the week after—but even so, Keke Palmer is dressing for the occasion.

It's only day two of fashion month and already, the Nope actor has been making the rounds. She attended Brandon Maxwell's Fall/Winter 2025 runway on Feb. 6 before heading to Christopher John Rogers's runway show later that evening in looks deserving of their own Valentine.

The star kicked off what will surely be a busy week wearing a baby pink satin gown with an artsy belt detail. Though the look is right out of the Valentine's playbook, she styled it in a way that made it feel more high-fashion than kitsch. Palmer and her stylist, Zoe Costello, accessorized the number with an unexpected color—cloud gray—topping her 'fit with an ankle-length coat in the neutral hue.

Keke Palmer wears a pink satin dress and gray top coat to Brandon Maxwell's Fall/Winter 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like any seasoned fashion girlie, Palmer used the time in between shows to change her look entirely. When she popped out hours later for Christopher John Rogers, her vibe had shifted completely.

Her second look also featured a bit of Valentine's Day inspiration, but with yet another surprising color story. The star was outfitted in an A-line poplin dress that featured tiers of ruffles at the waist. She matched the white number to her PVC naked shoes, which were each capped with an ivory heart.

From there, Palmer added several gold chain necklaces and, the pièce de résistance, a plumed seafoam green coat. The plush outerwear was a hodgepodge of brown and green furs, mixed with baby blue feathers—it was a statement-maker, to be sure.

She later changed into a white A-line dress and fur coat for Christopher John Rogers FW25 show. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Let these looks stand as proof that, yes, you can dress for the V Day theme and still look chic.