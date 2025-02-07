Keke Palmer's Heart-Shaped Pumps and Fur Coat Are a Valentine's Day Outfit Mood Board
Finally, a runway take on V-Day dressing.
This New York Fashion Week season is the first in years that hasn't overlapped with Valentine's Day. Typically, the two take place in the same week, leaving editors to sprint from runway shows to date night, while wearing their most absurd NYFW attire. This year, however, V-Day falls the week after—but even so, Keke Palmer is dressing for the occasion.
It's only day two of fashion month and already, the Nope actor has been making the rounds. She attended Brandon Maxwell's Fall/Winter 2025 runway on Feb. 6 before heading to Christopher John Rogers's runway show later that evening in looks deserving of their own Valentine.
The star kicked off what will surely be a busy week wearing a baby pink satin gown with an artsy belt detail. Though the look is right out of the Valentine's playbook, she styled it in a way that made it feel more high-fashion than kitsch. Palmer and her stylist, Zoe Costello, accessorized the number with an unexpected color—cloud gray—topping her 'fit with an ankle-length coat in the neutral hue.
Like any seasoned fashion girlie, Palmer used the time in between shows to change her look entirely. When she popped out hours later for Christopher John Rogers, her vibe had shifted completely.
Her second look also featured a bit of Valentine's Day inspiration, but with yet another surprising color story. The star was outfitted in an A-line poplin dress that featured tiers of ruffles at the waist. She matched the white number to her PVC naked shoes, which were each capped with an ivory heart.
From there, Palmer added several gold chain necklaces and, the pièce de résistance, a plumed seafoam green coat. The plush outerwear was a hodgepodge of brown and green furs, mixed with baby blue feathers—it was a statement-maker, to be sure.
Let these looks stand as proof that, yes, you can dress for the V Day theme and still look chic.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
