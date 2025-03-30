Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Combine Asics Sneakers With the Claw Clip Trend for a Weekend Workout

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber leaving Forma Yoga in Los Angeles
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's friendship is as strong as ever, which means they even coordinate their athleisure outfits, obviously. The two models were photographed leaving Forma Pilates in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 29, and the pair twinned in black leggings, although their unique styles were on full display, particularly in their chosen accessories.

Jenner wore a bright red track jacket from Adanola, which retails for $105. The model's sneakers—Asics Gel Flux 4 in Light Grey Silver—are sadly sold out, and have already started turning up on resale sites. However, similar Asics Gel sneakers remain available for anyone hoping to recreate Jenner's workout outfit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star also wore white socks, black leggings, and her trusted Chimi Code Sunglasses, which she's worn everywhere from business meetings to the gym.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber leave Forma Pilates in LA

Kendall Jenner leaving Forma Pilates in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gel-Kayano 14 "grey" Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-Kayano 14 "Grey" Sneakers

Gel-1130 "silver/pink" Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-1130 "Silver/Pink" Sneakers

Gel Kayano 14 "kith Cream Antler" Sneakers
ASICS
Gel Kayano 14 "Kith Cream Antler" Sneakers

Red Adanola Track Jacket
Adanola
Track Jacket in Classic Red

Chimi Code Sunglasses
CHIMI
Brown Code Sunglasses

Scuba-Knit Leggings
Veronica Beard
Scuba-Knit Leggings

Bieber's workout outfit was similarly chic, and consisted of black yoga pants, a black zip-up hoodie, and a white crop top. The model wore a pair of Otra's Drew sunglasses, which are available to shop for $70, and Emi Jay's Big Effing Clip Hair Claw in Noir.

Claw clips have been having a moment with celebrities in recent months, with everyone from Millie Bobby Brown to Kaia Gerber hopping on the trend. Basically, french hair pins better watch their backs.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber leave Forma Pilates in LA

Hailey Bieber leaving Forma Pilates in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Drew
Otra Eyewear
Drew

Big Effing Clip® Hair Claw in Noir
Emi Jay
Big Effing Clip® Hair Claw in Noir

Although it's unclear where Bieber's exact workout outfit is from, it's possible to replicate her sleek clothing choices with alternate brands.

Spacedye at Your Leisure Bootcut Pants
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye at Your Leisure Bootcut Pants

White crop top
BP.
Compact Rib Crop Baby Tee

Oversize Thermal Zip Hoodie
Florence by Mills
Oversize Thermal Zip Hoodie

As well as perfecting their casual workout wardrobes, Bieber and Jenner are adept at finding impeccable red carpet dresses, too. I suspect their shared stylist, Dani Michelle, has assisted both models in crafting their unmistakeable awards season style. Case in point: both Bieber and Jenner looked flawless in black evening gowns at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party earlier this year.

Kendall Jenner wears a vintage Mugler lace gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party 2025

Kendall Jenner wears a vintage Mugler lace gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wears a strapless black dress with sheer skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Hailey Bieber wears a Saint Laurent strapless black dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

