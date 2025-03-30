Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's friendship is as strong as ever, which means they even coordinate their athleisure outfits, obviously. The two models were photographed leaving Forma Pilates in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 29, and the pair twinned in black leggings, although their unique styles were on full display, particularly in their chosen accessories.

Jenner wore a bright red track jacket from Adanola, which retails for $105. The model's sneakers—Asics Gel Flux 4 in Light Grey Silver—are sadly sold out, and have already started turning up on resale sites. However, similar Asics Gel sneakers remain available for anyone hoping to recreate Jenner's workout outfit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star also wore white socks, black leggings, and her trusted Chimi Code Sunglasses, which she's worn everywhere from business meetings to the gym.

Kendall Jenner leaving Forma Pilates in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's workout outfit was similarly chic, and consisted of black yoga pants, a black zip-up hoodie, and a white crop top. The model wore a pair of Otra's Drew sunglasses, which are available to shop for $70, and Emi Jay's Big Effing Clip Hair Claw in Noir.

Claw clips have been having a moment with celebrities in recent months, with everyone from Millie Bobby Brown to Kaia Gerber hopping on the trend. Basically, french hair pins better watch their backs.

Hailey Bieber leaving Forma Pilates in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip® Hair Claw in Noir $36 at Sephora

Although it's unclear where Bieber's exact workout outfit is from, it's possible to replicate her sleek clothing choices with alternate brands.

As well as perfecting their casual workout wardrobes, Bieber and Jenner are adept at finding impeccable red carpet dresses, too. I suspect their shared stylist, Dani Michelle, has assisted both models in crafting their unmistakeable awards season style. Case in point: both Bieber and Jenner looked flawless in black evening gowns at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party earlier this year.

Kendall Jenner wears a vintage Mugler lace gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wears a Saint Laurent strapless black dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Image credit: Getty Images)