Kendall Jenner is going back to college, but not to study. Just in time for spring break, the supermodel's 818 Tequila College Tour—a roaming pop-up that visits local bars in college towns across the country—is back for another round.

On Mar. 14, the liquor mogul was spotted posing with fans on a party bus in Nashville, Tennessee. In keeping with the collegial theme of the expedition, the 29-year-old dressed like a student studying abroad. That said, the pieces she pulled for the occasion definitely range outside the average undergraduate's budget. The beige stripes of her long-sleeved crewneck shirt might look like something you could find at Gap, but it's actually a $1,350 tee from The Row—Jenner's favorite brand at the moment.

Her black oval sunglasses channeled the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy aesthetic she's been gradually cultivating since 2022. When the model was on tour with 818 last year, she even had a mane of rich-girl blonde hair to complete the '90s It girl effect. One thing that's remained the same in the intervening year? Her love of straight-leg denim. Above, she's wearing a pair of mid-rise Levi's jeans in a bright blue wash that offers a perfect contrast to her fleshy nude top.

Kendall Jenner pours shots on the 818 Tequila College Tour in September 2024. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljbr)

The rest of her ensemble is a study in understated classics. Her ridged silver hoop earrings underscore the influence of '80s jewelry trends on today's most-wanted accessories. Her sleek brunette bob haircut nails the stylish gray area between chin-length and collarbone-grazing. And frankly, I'd pay good money to know the impossibly glossy rose pink lip combination she's sporting in these pictures. Mary Phillips, you have 24 hours to respond.

