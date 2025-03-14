Kendall Jenner Pairs The Row's $1,350 Tee With Under-$200 Hoops to Cosplay as a College Student
The supermodel delivered a high-low spring break serve.
Kendall Jenner is going back to college, but not to study. Just in time for spring break, the supermodel's 818 Tequila College Tour—a roaming pop-up that visits local bars in college towns across the country—is back for another round.
On Mar. 14, the liquor mogul was spotted posing with fans on a party bus in Nashville, Tennessee. In keeping with the collegial theme of the expedition, the 29-year-old dressed like a student studying abroad. That said, the pieces she pulled for the occasion definitely range outside the average undergraduate's budget. The beige stripes of her long-sleeved crewneck shirt might look like something you could find at Gap, but it's actually a $1,350 tee from The Row—Jenner's favorite brand at the moment.
Her black oval sunglasses channeled the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy aesthetic she's been gradually cultivating since 2022. When the model was on tour with 818 last year, she even had a mane of rich-girl blonde hair to complete the '90s It girl effect. One thing that's remained the same in the intervening year? Her love of straight-leg denim. Above, she's wearing a pair of mid-rise Levi's jeans in a bright blue wash that offers a perfect contrast to her fleshy nude top.
The rest of her ensemble is a study in understated classics. Her ridged silver hoop earrings underscore the influence of '80s jewelry trends on today's most-wanted accessories. Her sleek brunette bob haircut nails the stylish gray area between chin-length and collarbone-grazing. And frankly, I'd pay good money to know the impossibly glossy rose pink lip combination she's sporting in these pictures. Mary Phillips, you have 24 hours to respond.
Shop Kendall Jenner's College Basics
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
