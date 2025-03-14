Kendall Jenner Pairs The Row's $1,350 Tee With Under-$200 Hoops to Cosplay as a College Student

The supermodel delivered a high-low spring break serve.

Kendall Jenner wearing a baseball cap and hoop earrings in street style
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner is going back to college, but not to study. Just in time for spring break, the supermodel's 818 Tequila College Tour—a roaming pop-up that visits local bars in college towns across the country—is back for another round.

On Mar. 14, the liquor mogul was spotted posing with fans on a party bus in Nashville, Tennessee. In keeping with the collegial theme of the expedition, the 29-year-old dressed like a student studying abroad. That said, the pieces she pulled for the occasion definitely range outside the average undergraduate's budget. The beige stripes of her long-sleeved crewneck shirt might look like something you could find at Gap, but it's actually a $1,350 tee from The RowJenner's favorite brand at the moment.

Juhi Stripe Cashmere-Blend Top
The Row Juhi Stripe Cashmere-Blend Top

Her black oval sunglasses channeled the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy aesthetic she's been gradually cultivating since 2022. When the model was on tour with 818 last year, she even had a mane of rich-girl blonde hair to complete the '90s It girl effect. One thing that's remained the same in the intervening year? Her love of straight-leg denim. Above, she's wearing a pair of mid-rise Levi's jeans in a bright blue wash that offers a perfect contrast to her fleshy nude top.

A photo of Kendall Jenner pouring shots on the 818 Tequila College Tour in September 2024.

Kendall Jenner pours shots on the 818 Tequila College Tour in September 2024.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljbr)

Code Sunglasses
Chimi Code Sunglasses

Méga Jewelry
Méga Jewelry Slide Hoop Earrings

501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's 501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans

The rest of her ensemble is a study in understated classics. Her ridged silver hoop earrings underscore the influence of '80s jewelry trends on today's most-wanted accessories. Her sleek brunette bob haircut nails the stylish gray area between chin-length and collarbone-grazing. And frankly, I'd pay good money to know the impossibly glossy rose pink lip combination she's sporting in these pictures. Mary Phillips, you have 24 hours to respond.

