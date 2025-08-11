On August 10, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday as any Leo would: dressed in head-to-toe designer at an outdoor dinner party. The evening's host, Kendall Jenner, curated an Italian-inspired tablescape overflowing with roses and tomatoes, while the birthday girl documented the Pinterest-worthy party on Instagram.

Following dinner, Kylie Jenner blew out the candles on her raspberry-covered cake in an all-black birthday outfit. One look at her lace, off-the-shoulder crop top and matching midi skirt, it was clear she curated her set around her party decorations. But she still stayed true to her usual style motifs: The intricate look was entirely sheer, revealing a nude strapless bra underneath.

Jenner went with her signature earring stack, including Maria Tash diamond studs and hoops around her conch piercing. Her almond French manicure acted as an accessory, too. It's unclear which shoes finished Jenner's birthday look, but knowing the A-lister, she likely continued her flip-flops streak with her trusty Manolo Blahnik kitten heels.

Kylie Jenner stole the show at her birthday bash in sheer lace. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Jenner's Instagram stories proved the guest list was small—no more than 20 friends and family members surrounded the table. Next to the guest of honor, Hailey and Justin Bieber were all smiles during the "Happy Birthday" song.

The Rhode founder followed Jenner's retro-Italian lead in an off-the-shoulder little white dress, splashed in black polka-dots. Similar to Jenner, the ruched bodice and scrunched-up sleeves both appeared semi-sheer. At pub time, I had yet to ID the polka-dot piece, but I'm not giving up yet. Bieber's phone case, however, is clearly from Rhode in lemon yellow, her current food-inspired fixation.

Picking a birthday look that's both summer- and Instagram-friendly is no small feat. But when all else fails, Kylie Jenner has a palette she can always fall back on. Last year, she vacationed around the Caribbean in a black halter-neck tank with an open back. (It appeared to be the $68 tunic from her loungewear label, Khy.) This year's lace set was a few degrees hotter—surely fellow Leo sun signs will follow her lead.

