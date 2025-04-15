Hailey Bieber Debuts the Leather Bomber Jacket She Designed for Justin Bieber's New Fashion Brand, Skylrk

Justin debuts a fresh nose piercing as he and Hailey Bieber step out separately for dinner
Leather bomber jackets are to Hailey Bieber what house slippers in public are to her husband Justin. Both rarely leave home without their respective staple piece—and now, they've launched a joint fashion venture to produce them.

After a somewhat messy breakup with his loungewear company Drew House, Justin Bieber officially announced a rival fashion brand, called Skylrk. First looks paint it as a Gen Z-coded streetwear label, which will sell pretty much the same products as the brand he left behind: chunky sweatshirts, bath robes, colorful beanies, and, of course, slipper-style slides. The only departure, seemingly, comes at the hands of his wife Hailey.

The model is bringing her own cool-girl tastes to the brand, designing her "favorite jacket of all time" for Skylrk's inaugural collection. Bieber hard-launched the piece on Instagram Stories, before taking it on its maiden voyage earlier this week.

hailey bieber wears skylrk leather jacket

Hailey Bieber shared a sneak peek of her new Skylrk bomber jacket.

On April 14, both Biebers were spotted in Los Angeles while grabbing a casual lunch. They shared a rare moment of sartorial alignment, both going casual-cool in oversize, neutral 'fits. Justin was his usual laid-back self, in a fur-collar utility jacket, shearling slippers, and extra-extra large corduroy pants.

Hailey, meanwhile, gave her chill look a dose of her trademark academic flare. She wore a two-tone baseball cap with athletic shorts, which she styled with her favorite footwear: her black Jil Sander loafers. The final touch was her self-created bomber jacket, which has yet to hit shelves.

Justin and Hailey Bieber walk arm in arm as they arrive to grab a bite at the Beverly Glen Deli in Bel Air on April 14.

Hailey took her jacket on its maiden voyage, alongside husband Justin.

