Hailey Bieber Debuts the Leather Bomber Jacket She Designed for Justin Bieber's New Fashion Brand, Skylrk
And just like that, another celeb fashion brand is born.
Leather bomber jackets are to Hailey Bieber what house slippers in public are to her husband Justin. Both rarely leave home without their respective staple piece—and now, they've launched a joint fashion venture to produce them.
After a somewhat messy breakup with his loungewear company Drew House, Justin Bieber officially announced a rival fashion brand, called Skylrk. First looks paint it as a Gen Z-coded streetwear label, which will sell pretty much the same products as the brand he left behind: chunky sweatshirts, bath robes, colorful beanies, and, of course, slipper-style slides. The only departure, seemingly, comes at the hands of his wife Hailey.
The model is bringing her own cool-girl tastes to the brand, designing her "favorite jacket of all time" for Skylrk's inaugural collection. Bieber hard-launched the piece on Instagram Stories, before taking it on its maiden voyage earlier this week.
On April 14, both Biebers were spotted in Los Angeles while grabbing a casual lunch. They shared a rare moment of sartorial alignment, both going casual-cool in oversize, neutral 'fits. Justin was his usual laid-back self, in a fur-collar utility jacket, shearling slippers, and extra-extra large corduroy pants.
Hailey, meanwhile, gave her chill look a dose of her trademark academic flare. She wore a two-tone baseball cap with athletic shorts, which she styled with her favorite footwear: her black Jil Sander loafers. The final touch was her self-created bomber jacket, which has yet to hit shelves.
The piece features many of the elements found in Bieber's expansive leather jacket collection. It has a noir outer, with an elastic waistband and cuffs—the real draw, however, lies in its silhouette. The jacket boasts wide shoulders, emphasized further by '80s-style shoulder pads. That's a departure from the slimmer styles currently being released by every other fashion brand in the country.
There's been no word yet on when the Skylrk collection will officially go on sale, but given Justin's increased social media activity, I'd bet sometime in the next few months. Maybe when that day comes, the Biebers will finally coordinate outfits for the launch party.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
