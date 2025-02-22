Lila Moss Nods to Her '90s Supermodel DNA in a Classic Trench and Resurgent Denim Trend

Lila Moss is most definitely following in her mom's footsteps. The model often twins with her mom—'90s supermodel icon Kate Moss—both on and off the runway. Plus, her latest London outing proves that trench coats are fashion's most invincible jacket trend.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Lila was photographed in London wearing DKNY's Raglan Sleeve Double Breasted Trench Coat, which she paired with the brand's Wide Leg Jeans and Ribbed Notch Neck Cropped Tee. She completed the outfit with a black, strappy shoulder bag and black loafers, which continue to be favored by models like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Lila Moss channels mom Kate Moss's '90s style. (Image credit: Getty Images/Danny Beck/WireImage)

Lila Moss wears head-to-toe DKNY. (Image credit: Getty Images/Danny Beck/WireImage)

Lila is taking after Kate in a plethora of ways, and the two models are also making waves as a duo on the runway. In October 2024, Lila and Kate both made their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debuts, proving that modeling truly does run in their blood.

In December 2024, mother and daughter twinned in matching all-black outfits to celebrate the launch of Kate's Zara collection . And when it comes to Yeti coats, Kate and Lila aren't afraid to look identical in seriously similar jackets.

Luckily, Lila's latest '90-inspired look is incredibly easy to recreate.

In a November 2023 interview with British Vogue, Kate shared how raising Lila has changed her life. "Now that she's 21, Lila's the one setting rules for me: wear SPF50; quit smoking," Kate explained. "Although she did give me this cigarette case as a gift recently that I just love." The supermodel continued, "She's definitely got my magpie gene, which is great when we're shopping together at Saint Laurent or Lovers Lane, and less great when she's squirreling through my closets for vintage Galliano or Westwood to steal. I think she might have pinched my boots today, you know."