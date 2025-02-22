Lila Moss Nods to Her '90s Supermodel DNA in a Classic Trench and Resurgent Denim Trend

Kate Moss's influence can't be understated.

Lila Moss wears a trench coat and baggy denim jeans
(Image credit: Getty Images/Danny Beck/WireImage)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Lila Moss is most definitely following in her mom's footsteps. The model often twins with her mom—'90s supermodel icon Kate Moss—both on and off the runway. Plus, her latest London outing proves that trench coats are fashion's most invincible jacket trend.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Lila was photographed in London wearing DKNY's Raglan Sleeve Double Breasted Trench Coat, which she paired with the brand's Wide Leg Jeans and Ribbed Notch Neck Cropped Tee. She completed the outfit with a black, strappy shoulder bag and black loafers, which continue to be favored by models like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Danny Beck/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Danny Beck/WireImage)

Raglan Sleeve Double Breasted Trench CoatDKNY
Raglan Sleeve Double Breasted Trench Coat

Wide Leg JeanDKNY
Wide Leg Jean

Ribbed Notch Neck Cropped TeeDKNY
Ribbed Notch Neck Cropped Tee

Lila is taking after Kate in a plethora of ways, and the two models are also making waves as a duo on the runway. In October 2024, Lila and Kate both made their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debuts, proving that modeling truly does run in their blood.

In December 2024, mother and daughter twinned in matching all-black outfits to celebrate the launch of Kate's Zara collection. And when it comes to Yeti coats, Kate and Lila aren't afraid to look identical in seriously similar jackets.

Luckily, Lila's latest '90-inspired look is incredibly easy to recreate.

Chocolate Brushed Leather LoafersPrada
Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers

High-Rise JeansDKNY
High-Rise Jeans

Brooklyn 28 Shoulder BagCOACH
Brooklyn 28 Shoulder Bag

Belted Long Trench CoatLevi's®
Belted Long Trench Coat

Mango trench coatMango
Belted Double Breasted Trench Coat

Kensington Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench CoatBURBERRY
Kensington Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

In a November 2023 interview with British Vogue, Kate shared how raising Lila has changed her life. "Now that she's 21, Lila's the one setting rules for me: wear SPF50; quit smoking," Kate explained. "Although she did give me this cigarette case as a gift recently that I just love." The supermodel continued, "She's definitely got my magpie gene, which is great when we're shopping together at Saint Laurent or Lovers Lane, and less great when she's squirreling through my closets for vintage Galliano or Westwood to steal. I think she might have pinched my boots today, you know."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

