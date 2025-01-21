Kate Moss and Lila Moss Reinvent Mother-Daughter Style-Maxxing in Matching Black Yeti Coats
The model and her mini-me twinned in winter's best coat trends.
Kate Moss and Lila Moss have become a walking advertisement for mother-daughter style-maxxing. And I have to say, their joint campaign is working on me. Before changing into slinky black, club-ready ensembles to dance the night away at the supermodel's 51st birthday party, the pair apparently pre-gamed with a three-hour session at a yoga studio in London. En route to the extended class, both generations of Mosses bundled up in matching black coats.
Kate embraced the Yeti coat trend in a shaggy black jacket that strongly resembled The Frankie Shop's out-of-stock Hythe Faux Fur Coat. Seemingly, the plush statement piece was the very same one she would later layer with a plunging silver blouse for her star-studded birthday bash. For daytime wear, however, the supermodel paired her hairy jacket with metallic, heather-knit flare pants from the collection she designed in collaboration with Zara last year.
With a lit cigarette in hand, the British It girl completed her look with pearl earrings, black flats, and a small leopard print bucket bag that looked like a mini version of Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 Bea tote, although similar options can be sourced from Ganni and Mango.
Lila, meanwhile, topped a black polka dot wrap blouse with a black suede Penny Lane coat reminiscent of the Tom Ford-era vintage Gucci jacket Kendall Jenner recently wore in Aspen. She finished the monochromatic look with washed black straight-leg jeans, pointy black boots with a modest heel, and gold hoop earrings. Her long blonde hair—yet another genetic inheritance from her mother—was partially tied back with a black hair bow in a nod to 2024's never-ending coquette ribbon trend.
Ever since their shared Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debuts in October, Kate and her mini-me have been coordinating their looks whenever possible. Two months later, they formally kicked off their mother-daughter matching era in all-black ensembles to celebrate the launch of Zara x Kate Moss. Now that they've tried winter's top coat trends, perhaps they'll take the boho-chic trend for a spin next. After all, who could embody boho's comeback better than one of its original muses and her 21-year-old lookalike?
Shop Fur Coats Inspired by Kate and Lila Moss
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
