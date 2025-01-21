Kate Moss and Lila Moss Reinvent Mother-Daughter Style-Maxxing in Matching Black Yeti Coats

Kate Moss and Lila Moss have become a walking advertisement for mother-daughter style-maxxing. And I have to say, their joint campaign is working on me. Before changing into slinky black, club-ready ensembles to dance the night away at the supermodel's 51st birthday party, the pair apparently pre-gamed with a three-hour session at a yoga studio in London. En route to the extended class, both generations of Mosses bundled up in matching black coats.

Kate embraced the Yeti coat trend in a shaggy black jacket that strongly resembled The Frankie Shop's out-of-stock Hythe Faux Fur Coat. Seemingly, the plush statement piece was the very same one she would later layer with a plunging silver blouse for her star-studded birthday bash. For daytime wear, however, the supermodel paired her hairy jacket with metallic, heather-knit flare pants from the collection she designed in collaboration with Zara last year.

With a lit cigarette in hand, the British It girl completed her look with pearl earrings, black flats, and a small leopard print bucket bag that looked like a mini version of Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 Bea tote, although similar options can be sourced from Ganni and Mango.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss wear matching black fur jackets with slouchy knit flare pants and washed black jeans, respectively. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Lila, meanwhile, topped a black polka dot wrap blouse with a black suede Penny Lane coat reminiscent of the Tom Ford-era vintage Gucci jacket Kendall Jenner recently wore in Aspen. She finished the monochromatic look with washed black straight-leg jeans, pointy black boots with a modest heel, and gold hoop earrings. Her long blonde hair—yet another genetic inheritance from her mother—was partially tied back with a black hair bow in a nod to 2024's never-ending coquette ribbon trend.

Ever since their shared Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debuts in October, Kate and her mini-me have been coordinating their looks whenever possible. Two months later, they formally kicked off their mother-daughter matching era in all-black ensembles to celebrate the launch of Zara x Kate Moss. Now that they've tried winter's top coat trends, perhaps they'll take the boho-chic trend for a spin next. After all, who could embody boho's comeback better than one of its original muses and her 21-year-old lookalike?

