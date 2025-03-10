Cate Blanchett Redefines the Cool, Slick Bob
She's providing endless short-hair inspiration with a single look.
When I grow up, I want to look exactly like Cate Blanchett or I want a do-over. On Mar. 9, the actor was spotted in New York City wearing fresh off-the-Paris-runway Givenchy. Her outfit consisted of a leather pencil skirt and matching corset belt, with a double-zippered bomber jacket to ward off the cold air. Black latex boots finished the edgy look.
Though I will be dreaming about this outfit for quite some time, it was actually her hair that really stole my attention and gave me yet another source of inspiration for styling my bob haircut. Blanchett’s short hair was slicked back completely away from her face, fully displaying a soft smoky eye and pink lip color. A deep side part gave the look a coiffed appearance from certain angles, but save for a stunning pair of earrings, Blanchett had no other accessories framing her face or in her hair. Clearly, she wanted her structured hairstyle to be the focal point of an already head-turning look.
Bob haircuts have been trending for quite some time now, with everyone from Gabrielle Union to Kim Kardashian going shorter in recent months. The number of bob-hairstyles coming out of Hollywood has felt endless—but so has the styling inspiration. (I, for one, am not mad at that.)
Blanchett’s hairstyle likely required quite a bit of gel to get the look, so I’ve gone ahead and tracked down my favorite formula that can work on wet or dry hair for a slicked-back moment. I’ve also added listed my favorite hair dryer to set my styles in place. Really, if you want to recreate Blanchett’s cool-girl bob, keep scrolling to see the nonnegotiable products you’ll need to have on hand.
Whether you have coily or straight hair, this gel will give you the slicked-back look of your dreams. If you have thick, natural hair like I do, I recommend the massive tub. You’ll be using globs of gel at a time.
Slicked-back looks require a really powerful hair dryer to set them in place. If you don’t have an industrial-strength over-head dryer already, this hand-held one from Dyson feels just as powerful. Bonus: It will also set your hair in place with a few strategic passes over the style.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Ana de Armas Adds Some Bling to Her Lacy Naked Dress
The actor joined the fun at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and sparkly accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber Is Finally Back at Paris Fashion Week
With starlit shoes to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Mindy Kaling's New Sharp Lob Haircut Is All My Spring Hair Goals
The actor was spotted in New York City with a new short 'do and we can’t get enough.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Simone Ashley’s Indie Sleaze Glam Is a Cool-Toned Dream
The actor was spotted in New York City looking like the epitome of cool-toned beauty.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Has Had Enough of Your Criticism
The actor took to Instagram to share her feelings about recent articles that have criticized her appearance.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
The 10 Best Hair Growth Shampoos of 2025, Tested by Editors
Expensive and healthy-looking hair on lock.
By Marisa Petrarca Published
-
Lady Gaga’s Bleached Brows and Grungy Hair Usher In a New Era
The singer revealed her new look in New York City as she prepared for her SNL 50 performance.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Renée Zellweger’s Chignon Hairstyle Is Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Bonus: it's easy to DIY for Valentine's weekend.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 Best Beauty Moments Are a Lesson in Juxtaposition
The week's best beauty looks were a maximalism master class.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Zoe Saldaña’s Red Nails and New Ombré Hair Match Her $3,495 Shoes
The actor is a master of the monochromatic look.
By Ariel Baker Published