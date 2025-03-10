Cate Blanchett Redefines the Cool, Slick Bob

She's providing endless short-hair inspiration with a single look.

a close-up of Cate Blanchett with a bob haircut
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker
By
published
in News

When I grow up, I want to look exactly like Cate Blanchett or I want a do-over. On Mar. 9, the actor was spotted in New York City wearing fresh off-the-Paris-runway Givenchy. Her outfit consisted of a leather pencil skirt and matching corset belt, with a double-zippered bomber jacket to ward off the cold air. Black latex boots finished the edgy look.

Though I will be dreaming about this outfit for quite some time, it was actually her hair that really stole my attention and gave me yet another source of inspiration for styling my bob haircut. Blanchett’s short hair was slicked back completely away from her face, fully displaying a soft smoky eye and pink lip color. A deep side part gave the look a coiffed appearance from certain angles, but save for a stunning pair of earrings, Blanchett had no other accessories framing her face or in her hair. Clearly, she wanted her structured hairstyle to be the focal point of an already head-turning look.

Cate Blanchette with a slicked bob haircut on a red carpet

Cate Blanchett walked the carpet in a Givenchy runway look and a slicked-back bob.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Bob haircuts have been trending for quite some time now, with everyone from Gabrielle Union to Kim Kardashian going shorter in recent months. The number of bob-hairstyles coming out of Hollywood has felt endless—but so has the styling inspiration. (I, for one, am not mad at that.)

Blanchett’s hairstyle likely required quite a bit of gel to get the look, so I’ve gone ahead and tracked down my favorite formula that can work on wet or dry hair for a slicked-back moment. I’ve also added listed my favorite hair dryer to set my styles in place. Really, if you want to recreate Blanchett’s cool-girl bob, keep scrolling to see the nonnegotiable products you’ll need to have on hand.

Wetline Xtreme Pro-Expert Styling Gel 15.87 Ounce (450g) (pack of 1)
Wetline Xtreme Pro-Expert Styling Gel 15.87 Ounce (450g) (pack of 1)

Whether you have coily or straight hair, this gel will give you the slicked-back look of your dreams. If you have thick, natural hair like I do, I recommend the massive tub. You’ll be using globs of gel at a time.

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, Nickel/copper
Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, Nickel/copper

Slicked-back looks require a really powerful hair dryer to set them in place. If you don’t have an industrial-strength over-head dryer already, this hand-held one from Dyson feels just as powerful. Bonus: It will also set your hair in place with a few strategic passes over the style.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

