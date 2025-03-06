H&M Studio's New Collection Is My Shortcut to Spring Power Dressing
Statement dresses, tailored separates, polished tops, and more will take me from the office to happy hour with ease.
With warmer weather on the way, my workwear selection is about to look a lot different. My favorite spring office outfits revolve around transitional pieces that fit my busy schedule, so everything needs to work for my 9-to-5 and 5-to-9. H&M Studio read my mind with its brand-new Spring/Summer 2025 collection—so I'm running to stock up before my favorite pieces sell out.
Pulling inspiration from modern working women on both coasts, the new drop is full of pieces meant to take me from the office to happy hour with ease. Think: statement-making dresses, tailored separates, fresh accessories, polished tops, and more, all in a corporate-chic color palette of gray, blue, white, black, and trending cherry red. These are pieces that would work just as easily for dinner on a beachy vacation as they would in a conference room meeting—save the slinky mini skirts, that is. The entire collection is versatile and easy to style, not only for fashion editors. Anyone can master day-to-night dressing with this lineup.
Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best picks from the collection. You'll find plenty of editor-approved spring essentials like staple denim and button-down shirts, plus trend-forward picks to breathe fresh life into your wardrobe. Rest assured, these new pieces will make getting dressed for work—and what you have planned after—exciting again.
A smart-looking coat like this adds polish to your transitional spring outfits.
This nipped-in blazer adds both shape and a cool factor to your work look.
Why wear a basic button-down shirt when you try a painterly pattern instead?
You'll never tire of wearing straight-leg jeans, especially when they're in an easy-to-style dark wash.
If there's anything on this list that's a fit for your after-work plans, it's this dress.
You may already have a leather jacket in your closet, but I doubt it's as cool as this one that comes trimmed with blue edges.
Don't forget to grab this mini skirt to make it a matching moment.
The boho fashion trend is back in full force for 2025, and this dress—with its billowing silhouette and sparkling pattern—fits the look in a work-friendly way.
This bodysuit stops you from worrying if your button-down is perfectly tucked in or not.
Let this elevated pencil skirt serve as the base for all of your 9-5 outfits.
This isn't your average black blazer—the asymmetric opening and shoulder pads give it a fresh look for the new season.
This long-sleeve top proves a polo-style neckline makes anything chicer.
Windbreakers are trending for spring, so get on board with this pick while it's still in stock.
The transitional season is all about layering, and this luxe sweater was practically made for it.
Trousers are a must-have in everyone's closet, but the wrapover waistband on this pick makes them interesting, not basic.
The chili-pepper red color trend isn't going anywhere in 2025, so pick up this dress for a polished take on the mega-popular shade.
H&M gave your average white button-down shirt a 2025 upgrade with cool, voluminous sleeves and a subtle print.
Yes, you read that correctly—this dress feels like a sweatshirt. The next time you want to be cozy but have to go into the office, try this pick on.
The built-in tie on this top is so rich-looking.
Don't underestimate the power of a great white tank top. This luxe twist on the classic scoop-neck will make a world of difference in your closet.
When you don't know what to wear, try this simple white top. Add a trendy pair of jeans, and it's instantly good to go anywhere.
Just imagine how cool these square-toe loafers would look peeking out under baggy jeans or a pair of wide-leg trousers.
In case you need a new little black dress for the new season, try this case-study in proportion play. The long-sleeves and train are perfectly balanced by the mini hemline.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
I Corrected My Facial Posture with New York’s Premier Face Sculptor
Joseph Carillo and his magic hands have me looking snatched for my wedding.
By Jess Graves Published
-
Simone Ashley’s Indie Sleaze Beauty Moment Deserves Some Applause
The actor was spotted in New York City looking like the epitome of cool-toned beauty.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Share the Same Ballet Flats Styling Hack
And they paired it to the exact same jeans.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
H&M’s New Collection Is My Affordable Hack for a Rich-Looking Wardrobe
I'm shocked at how good these are.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Feels "Cozy, But Sexy" in a Clingy H&M Sweater Dress
She shared her take on fall party style for an H&M event.
By Halie LeSavage Published