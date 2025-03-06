With warmer weather on the way, my workwear selection is about to look a lot different. My favorite spring office outfits revolve around transitional pieces that fit my busy schedule, so everything needs to work for my 9-to-5 and 5-to-9. H&M Studio read my mind with its brand-new Spring/Summer 2025 collection—so I'm running to stock up before my favorite pieces sell out.

Pulling inspiration from modern working women on both coasts, the new drop is full of pieces meant to take me from the office to happy hour with ease. Think: statement-making dresses, tailored separates, fresh accessories, polished tops, and more, all in a corporate-chic color palette of gray, blue, white, black, and trending cherry red. These are pieces that would work just as easily for dinner on a beachy vacation as they would in a conference room meeting—save the slinky mini skirts, that is. The entire collection is versatile and easy to style, not only for fashion editors. Anyone can master day-to-night dressing with this lineup.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best picks from the collection. You'll find plenty of editor-approved spring essentials like staple denim and button-down shirts, plus trend-forward picks to breathe fresh life into your wardrobe. Rest assured, these new pieces will make getting dressed for work—and what you have planned after—exciting again.

H&M Tie-Belt Bouclé-Weave Coat $330 at H&M A smart-looking coat like this adds polish to your transitional spring outfits.

H&M Wool-Blend Wide-Shoulder Blazer $269 at H&M This nipped-in blazer adds both shape and a cool factor to your work look.

H&M Shiny Draped Dress $109 at H&M This dress looks straight out of an '80s music video, and I'm obsessed.

H&M Abstract-Patterned Chiffon Shirt $75 at H&M Why wear a basic button-down shirt when you try a painterly pattern instead?

H&M Batwing-Sleeved Leather Dress $429 at H&M If there's anything on this list that's a fit for your after-work plans, it's this dress.

H&M Leather Jacket with Hand-Painted Look $399 at H&M You may already have a leather jacket in your closet, but I doubt it's as cool as this one that comes trimmed with blue edges.

H&M Leather Skirt with Hand-Painted Look $219 at H&M Don't forget to grab this mini skirt to make it a matching moment.

H&M Patterned Chiffon Dress $90 at H&M The boho fashion trend is back in full force for 2025, and this dress—with its billowing silhouette and sparkling pattern—fits the look in a work-friendly way.

H&M Shirt-Top Bodysuit $90 at H&M This bodysuit stops you from worrying if your button-down is perfectly tucked in or not.

H&M Seam-Detail Pencil Skirt $90 at H&M Let this elevated pencil skirt serve as the base for all of your 9-5 outfits.

H&M Wool-Blend Asymmetric Jacket $219 at H&M This isn't your average black blazer—the asymmetric opening and shoulder pads give it a fresh look for the new season.

H&M Rib-Knit Top with Zipper $99 at H&M This long-sleeve top proves a polo-style neckline makes anything chicer.

H&M Slouchy Wool Sweater $139 at H&M The transitional season is all about layering, and this luxe sweater was practically made for it.

H&M Wool-Blend Wrapover-Waist Pants $139 at H&M Trousers are a must-have in everyone's closet, but the wrapover waistband on this pick makes them interesting, not basic.

H&M Draped Chiffon Dress $139 at H&M The chili-pepper red color trend isn't going anywhere in 2025, so pick up this dress for a polished take on the mega-popular shade.

H&M Batwing-Sleeved Cotton Shirt $90 at H&M H&M gave your average white button-down shirt a 2025 upgrade with cool, voluminous sleeves and a subtle print.

H&M Batwing-Sleeved Sweatshirt Dress $90 at H&M Yes, you read that correctly—this dress feels like a sweatshirt. The next time you want to be cozy but have to go into the office, try this pick on.

H&M Draped Chiffon Blouse $99 at H&M The built-in tie on this top is so rich-looking.

H&M Ribbed Viscose Tank Top $30 at H&M Don't underestimate the power of a great white tank top. This luxe twist on the classic scoop-neck will make a world of difference in your closet.

H&M 4-Pack Earrings and Ear Cuff $35 at H&M This set lets you mix-and-match your jewelry stack to perfection.

H&M Draped Asymmetric Top $70 at H&M When you don't know what to wear, try this simple white top. Add a trendy pair of jeans, and it's instantly good to go anywhere.

H&M Square-Toe Leather Loafers $139 at H&M Just imagine how cool these square-toe loafers would look peeking out under baggy jeans or a pair of wide-leg trousers.

H&M Shawl-Detail Draped Dress $139 at H&M In case you need a new little black dress for the new season, try this case-study in proportion play. The long-sleeves and train are perfectly balanced by the mini hemline.