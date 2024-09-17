Maude Apatow Redefines Demure in the Lace Bloomers Trend and Mary Janes

The 'Euphoria' star looked like a ray of sunshine at a Chanel luncheon celebrating women filmmakers.

Maude Apatow looked sunny as ever in Chanel for the French fashion house's luncheon celebrating Through Her Lens, a program supporting women filmmakers, in New York City on Sept. 17. Naturally, the Euphoria star dressed in head-to-toe Chanel for the occasion.

With the help of stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Apatow built her look around a pale yellow cashmere pullover with a white eyelet collar and delicate ruffled sleeves from the Métiers d’art 2023 collection. From there, Apatow slipped into a pair of white cotton faille bloomers from the Spring 2023 collection. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Julia Fox have all been spotted experimenting with the bloomer trend this summer after Miu Miu, Gucci, Simone Rocha, and yes, Chanel, sent models down the catwalk in similar lace and cotton styles.

My favorite accessories, however, are the ultra-feminine, bow-topped white patent leather Mary Janes Apatow donned to complete the very demure and cutesy ensemble. Then again, no Chanel look would be complete with one of their iconic quilted flap bags. The exact purse Apatow was carrying happens to be a limited edition ladybug flap bag featured in Chanel's Spring 2011 collection. Look closely, and you'll see its black leather exterior is crawling with tiny red enamel insects. Apatow even matched her moody red manicure to her minuscule companions.

It's been a minute since we last saw Apatow leap across our screens in Euphoria, but rest assured, the 26-year-old had an incredibly busy summer. In July, she went Instagram official with boyfriend Patrick Gibson, who stars in the upcoming Dexter prequel Dexter: Original Sin. In August, the self-proclaimed cat-lover became the face of Tory Burch's "Animal House" campaign and capsule collection, which reimagines many of the brand's signature accessories with a twist courtesy of German portrait photographer Walter Schels. And according to Deadline, Apatow recently signed with a new agency ahead of an exciting new chapter.

Having launched Jewelbox Pictures, a film and television production company, in April, Apatow currently has three projects in production. The first, a film called Poetic License, will see Apatow make her feature directorial debut. The second is an adaptation of Cat Marnell's confessional memoir How to Murder Your Life. And the third film, titled Female Friendship, may see Apatow join the cast in a starring role.

In other words, if you're seated for Maude Apatow's return to the silver screen, please stay seated. She's got a lot going on at the moment with outfits to match.

