When you type "skirt over pants" into Google, the frequently asked questions are all along the lines of, "Can you wear a skirt over pants?" and "Are dresses over pants in style?" These questions have been posed off and on throughout the years, but the answer varies greatly depending on the time period.

In 2003, for example, the pairing was considered the hight of fashion and a red carpet fixture (particularly, with the Disney Channel crowd). In the years since, it's become something of a taboo, dividing fashion-lovers into two camps: "absolutely love it" or "absolutely hate it."

Both sides have their merits. When styled poorly, a skirt-over-pants outfit can go wrong fast, but when done right, it's a fashion moment for the books. (See Copenhagen Fashion Week's latest outfits for proof.) Bodies Bodies Bodies actor Myha'la recently cast her vote for team "absolutely love it," by way of her latest look.

While out in New York City promoting season 3 of Industry, the star gave an unofficial lesson in technique, showing the proper way to style the skirt-over-pants look. She started with summer 2024's favorite statement piece, the simple black midi skirt. Its ankle-length hemline and voluminous silhouette have an innate femininity, which she further emphasized with a cable knit cardigan and ballet flats.

Myha'la hit the New York City press circuit wearing a divisive outfit: a voluminous skirt over pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, she added a pair of checked trousers that hit just a few inches below her long-line skirt. The similarity in length made the outfit feel cohesive and streamlined, as opposed to the mini skirt/long pants combos of yore.

Making the look feel effectively "corpcore," Myha'la then finished with burgundy glasses and Miu Miu's famous Arcadie Bag, which costs a cool $3,450.

Even the biggest haters have to admit, she really nailed this look. Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, other recent fans of the skirt-over-pants outfit, would agree.