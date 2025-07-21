27 Under-$100 Nordstrom Deals That Make My Closet and Wallet Very Happy

Proof that good things can come with affordable price tags.

The best sale of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, is well underway, and with it comes quite literally thousands of fashion deals. Anything your heart desires is at a major discount from summer workwear and vacation outfits to fall trends and cool sneakers. Despite all of the great (affordable) designer pieces on sale, I'm here to make a case for the chicest under-$100 finds.

I scoured the sale and rounded up all of the affordable deals that will save your summer capsule wardrobe and your budget. I'm talking about closet staples like linen pieces, trendy denim, T-shirts, tank tops, summer dresses, and more. And don't even get me started on all of the summer shoe trends I managed to find with low price tags—Hailey Bieber's favorite New Balance sneakers are just one of the many celebrity-approved deals you can score.

Without further ado, keep scrolling for the best under-$100 finds hidden in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. With prices like these, you don't want to wait around to add your favorites to your cart.

Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers (Were $100)

If you've ever wanted to steal Hailey Bieber's outfit formula, now's your chance with this steal of a deal.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Marie Claire ranked these the softest linen pants on the market, so rest assured, you'll be comfortable as can be while wearing them.

Nordstrom, Seamless Layering Tank
Nordstrom
Seamless Layering Tank (Was $29)

You can never have too many staple white tank tops.

Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt (Was $100)

A-listers can't stop wearing lace-trimmed skirts, so naturally, I'm on board with the look, too.

The Square Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Square Mary Janes (Were $159)

These editor-favorite Rothy's shoes are by far the comfiest flats I've ever worn.

Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (Were $79)

Leggings with pockets, especially ones as comfortable as these, are always a worthy investment.

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

I'm positive you'll wear this T-shirt more times than you can count.

Mid Rise Crop Flare Jeans
MANGO
Mid Rise Crop Flare Jeans (Were $60)

These polished jeans are proof that great denim doesn't need a designer-level price tag.

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

These retro-inspired sneakers offer a cool pop of color to your look.

Nordstrom, Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149)

Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149)

You don't see a top-rated cashmere sweater like this for under $100 every day.

Open Edit, The Curator Trousers
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers (Were $100)

These trousers will quickly become one of your workwear staples.

Bethany Ballerina Flat
Cole Haan
Bethany Ballerina Flats (Were $150)

You'll turn to these ballet flats time and time again.

BP., Cable Pullover Sweater (Was $60)

BP.
Cable Pullover Sweater (Was $60)

Soon it will be sweater weather and you'll want this cozy knit in your rotation.

High Waist Balloon Jeans
MANGO
High Waist Balloon Jeans (Were $70)

Barrel-leg jeans are here to stay for the fall, so test the trend out with this on-sale pair.

Shirred Cap Sleeve A-Line Dress
Nordstrom
Shirred Cap Sleeve A-Line Dress (Was $149)

Imagine all of the different ways you can style this little black dress.

574 Sneaker
New Balance
574 Sneakers (Were $90)

Sneakers under $100 that are both stylish and comfortable are hard to come by, so don't let this deal pass you by.

Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra
Natori
Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra (Was $74)

Nordstrom's sale is a great time to update your go-to bras.

Rib Midi Polo Dress
Julia Jordan
Rib Midi Polo Dress (Was $139)

The next time you don't know what to wear to work, this elegant find has got you covered.

Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $98)

These jeans are about as classic as they come.

Fauna Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Fauna Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps (Were $140)

Elegant, yet comfortable, consider these the ideal work shoes.

Wacoal, How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra
Wacoal
How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra (Was $68)

If you prefer wireless bras, this pick comes with hundreds of five-star reviews.

Tonal Leopard 3-Pack Ankle Socks
Bombas
Tonal Leopard 3-Pack Ankle Socks (Were $45)

It's not a bad idea to stock up on these editor-favorite socks while they're on sale.

Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas (Were $65)

These top-rated pajamas come in so many pretty colors.

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

I'm a big fan of these girly pink flats.

Cotton & Modal V-Neck T-Shirt
Caslon
Cotton & Modal V-Neck T-Shirt (Was $24)

You can wear this T-shirt with everything from linen pants and maxi skirts to denim shorts and trousers.

Sam High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
Sam High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $88)

You could easily get away with wearing these elegant jeans to the office.

Bonded Crepe Midi Dress
Open Edit
Bonded Crepe Midi Dress (Was $90)

This dress will take you from the office to happy hour with ease.

