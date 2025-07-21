27 Under-$100 Nordstrom Deals That Make My Closet and Wallet Very Happy
Proof that good things can come with affordable price tags.
The best sale of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, is well underway, and with it comes quite literally thousands of fashion deals. Anything your heart desires is at a major discount from summer workwear and vacation outfits to fall trends and cool sneakers. Despite all of the great (affordable) designer pieces on sale, I'm here to make a case for the chicest under-$100 finds.
I scoured the sale and rounded up all of the affordable deals that will save your summer capsule wardrobe and your budget. I'm talking about closet staples like linen pieces, trendy denim, T-shirts, tank tops, summer dresses, and more. And don't even get me started on all of the summer shoe trends I managed to find with low price tags—Hailey Bieber's favorite New Balance sneakers are just one of the many celebrity-approved deals you can score.
Without further ado, keep scrolling for the best under-$100 finds hidden in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. With prices like these, you don't want to wait around to add your favorites to your cart.
If you've ever wanted to steal Hailey Bieber's outfit formula, now's your chance with this steal of a deal.
Marie Claire ranked these the softest linen pants on the market, so rest assured, you'll be comfortable as can be while wearing them.
A-listers can't stop wearing lace-trimmed skirts, so naturally, I'm on board with the look, too.
These editor-favorite Rothy's shoes are by far the comfiest flats I've ever worn.
Leggings with pockets, especially ones as comfortable as these, are always a worthy investment.
These retro-inspired sneakers offer a cool pop of color to your look.
You don't see a top-rated cashmere sweater like this for under $100 every day.
You'll turn to these ballet flats time and time again.
Barrel-leg jeans are here to stay for the fall, so test the trend out with this on-sale pair.
Imagine all of the different ways you can style this little black dress.
Sneakers under $100 that are both stylish and comfortable are hard to come by, so don't let this deal pass you by.
Elegant, yet comfortable, consider these the ideal work shoes.
You can wear this T-shirt with everything from linen pants and maxi skirts to denim shorts and trousers.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.