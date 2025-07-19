Despite being someone who curates shopping guides for a living, I occasionally struggle to put together a chic summer work outfit . It can feel impossible to create an HR-approved look when all I want to wear are barely-there dresses and strappy tank tops . Thankfully, the fashion deals hidden in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale are serving up plenty of inspiration for my future in-office ensembles.

To prove my point, I scrolled through thousands of finds and compiled eight looks perfect for your nine-to-five. I'm talking about easy summer outfits that will fit in effortlessly with your minimalist capsule wardrobe . The chic looks on this list are filled with on-sale linen pieces , under-$100 basics , and rich-looking accessories, so you can rest assured that you'll be the best-dressed in the office. Now all you need are Nordstrom's best beauty deals (like a new Dyson Airwrap ), for a polished look from head to toe.

Keep scrolling to shop everything you need to refresh your summer work looks. And if you're all good on that front, this is your reminder that Nordstrom actually put everything on your summer shopping list on sale right now—from travel essentials and summer shoes (including editor-favorite Rothy's !) to euro-vacation-inspired looks and fall trends. Oh—and you have until August 3 to shop the discounts before everything I found returns to full price.

Breezy Linen Separates

How easy is this look? (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Because New York has been scorching hot this summer, I've come to rely on affordable linen pieces to help me survive my commutes. On hot and sweaty days, an easy linen set is all I can bear to wear. It keeps me comfortable and looking put-together, plus they easily pair with my go-to laptop bag.

Minimalism at Its Finest

The best-dressed people know that relying on the basics is the best way to go. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When it comes to my work wardrobe, I've learned that simple outfits are the best. When I don't know what to wear to the office, I'll throw on polished, tailored trousers, an elevated tank top, and classic accessories. The final result is always effortlessly stylish.

Summer's White Skirt Outfit

White skirts will never go out of style. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In case you haven't noticed, fashion girls (including Dakota Johnson!) are obsessed with white skirt outfits this summer. Give the piece a casual spin for the office with a classic striped T-shirt, and stay comfortable with trendy sneakers.

Business Casual

Tailored vests make everything office-appropriate—even jeans. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Not much else screams "professional" like a tailored vest does. You can pair it with staple wide-legged denim with go-to chunky hoop earrings for an easy, yet polished look.

Summer Whites

All-white looks are so classic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another no-fail option I turn to when I don't know what to wear is an all-white outfit. The finished look feels rich and clean, even when it's just jeans and a matching tank top. For the office, I'll pair a button-down shirt with an elevated neckline top to keep things polished yet casual.

A Little Black Dress

Little black dresses can work in the summer, I promise. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Is there anything better than a little black dress? I don't think so—they can take you from the boardroom to happy hour with ease. Opt for a longer length and office-appropriate sandals (how about of-the-moment flip-flops?) for a quick one-and-done outfit.

A Skirt in Summer's It-Girl Print

Dots are summer's trendiest print. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Move aside, gingham—summer's must-have print is shaping up to be polka dots. Test the trend at work with a printed slip skirt, a staple in any minimalist's wardrobe. I'd let it serve as the focal point of your look with a breezy white blouse and easy-going ballet flats.

Smart-Looking Basics

Upgrade your usual go-to's this season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm sure you have a staple white T-shirt in your closet already. While you can wear it a thousand different ways, a simple pencil skirt takes it to new heights. If you really want to look like a fashion girl, finish off your outfit with Hailey Bieber-approved slippers.