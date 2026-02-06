I Found the Chicest New Markdowns at Nordstrom for an End-Of-Season Refresh

From Adidas sneakers to Levi's jeans, these picks just cured my winter blues.

Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News
fashion week attendee wearing beige cape and leather gloves
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nordstrom is giving us another reason to celebrate the end of winter: Its massive End of Season Sale has officially arrived, bringing thousands of deals on new spring fashion across every category—I did the hard work for you and found the new markdowns you can't miss.

From now through February 16, you'll find deals of up to 50 percent off from editor-favorite brands like Ugg, Free People, Mango, and more. Whether you're hoping to refresh your end-of-winter wardrobe with new sweaters, jeans, and boots, or get a jump on the upcoming season with early spring picks, this sale has it all.

Ahead, find my curation of the latest Nordstrom sale finds worth adding to your cart. And because there's nothing better than a budget-friendly deal, these finds all ring in at $200 and under. A few highlights include Levi's jeans and a pair of celeb-approved Adidas sneakers, but rest assured, every item on this list is a must-have.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.