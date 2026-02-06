I Found the Chicest New Markdowns at Nordstrom for an End-Of-Season Refresh
From Adidas sneakers to Levi's jeans, these picks just cured my winter blues.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Nordstrom is giving us another reason to celebrate the end of winter: Its massive End of Season Sale has officially arrived, bringing thousands of deals on new spring fashion across every category—I did the hard work for you and found the new markdowns you can't miss.
From now through February 16, you'll find deals of up to 50 percent off from editor-favorite brands like Ugg, Free People, Mango, and more. Whether you're hoping to refresh your end-of-winter wardrobe with new sweaters, jeans, and boots, or get a jump on the upcoming season with early spring picks, this sale has it all.
Ahead, find my curation of the latest Nordstrom sale finds worth adding to your cart. And because there's nothing better than a budget-friendly deal, these finds all ring in at $200 and under. A few highlights include Levi's jeans and a pair of celeb-approved Adidas sneakers, but rest assured, every item on this list is a must-have.
When Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner both love a pair of sneakers, you know it's good.
Trust me—you're going to have these straight jeans in your closet for a long time.
I can guarantee that you'll wear these knee-high boots well into the spring.
The layering possibilities are endless with this top in your rotation.
Your spring wardrobe is incomplete without a classic trench coat.
With a short heel and chic elongated toe, these are my ideal black boots.
Military-inspired jackets like this will be everywhere in a couple of months.
I'm tempted to book a ski trip just to show off this cute quarter-zip.
These Adidas sneakers are a favorite pair of Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lawrence.
V-shaped vamps are set to be a major 2026 shoe trend.
Soft loafers were a favorite flat shoe trend at Copenhagen Fashion Week, so I'm shopping this pair.
I'm not a huge fan of color, but this bright blue shade may have convinced me otherwise.
Waterproof suede boots are a dream come true.
An elevated neckline makes a world of difference in your basics.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.