Sofia Richie Grainge Wears the Internet's Favorite Hoka Sneakers for a Pre-Oscars Workout

Here's where you can shop them.

sofia richie attends the 2025 oscar awards in a glossy black peplum gown from giorgio armani
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Sofia Richie Grainge's glossy peplum Oscars dress may be getting all the attention—and rightfully so—but we need to take a minute to recognize another important outfit she turned out that very same day.

Everyone knows that celebrities begin prepping for the annual Academy Awards weeks in advance, with facials, spray tans, dress fittings, spa treatments, and stringent fitness regimens (it takes a lot of work to be red-carpet ready). And though she only attended the Vanity Fair-hosted after-party, Richie Grainge, too, was hard at work before the big event with Hoka sneakers to match.

sofia richie attends the 2025 oscar awards in a glossy black peplum gown from giorgio armani

Sofia Richie Grainge attended the 2025 Academy Awards wearing a scaly column dress from Giorgio Armani.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to changing into her luxe Giorgio Armani gown, the model was photographed in Los Angeles on March 2, assumedly fitting in a quick pump before her evening out. She color blocked with the best of them, sporting various athleisure staples in contrasting spring hues.

The star paired up sage green leggings with a baby pink crewneck sweatshirt for a double-pastel moment. On top, she layered a black puffer jacket and finished with the internet's favorite sneakers. A longtime Hoka sneakers fan, Richie Grainge chose a simple white pair, the likes of which are still shoppable now for $140.

Sofia Richie is spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles. Richie stepped out on a blustery day wearing a black puffer jacket, green leggings, and trainers on Feb. 2.

She popped out pre-Oscars, wearing leggings and Hoka sneakers.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Kawana 2
Hoka Kawana 2

The workout 'fit was every bit as casual as her LBD was glamorous—but that doesn't make it any less significant. While her evening gown acted as a one-look mood board for anyone with a black-tie wedding on their 2025 calendar, her laid-back leggings outfit was everyday gym-spo for the masses. Two separate, but equally important, groups.

Between these back-to-back looks and Richie Grainge's long history of quiet luxury styling, she really is the blueprint for any and all occasions.

Shop Athleisure Separates Inspired By Sofia Richie Grainge

Municipal Women's New Favorite Leggings
Municipal Women's New Favorite Leggings

Stunner Puffer Jacket - Black
Alo Yoga Stunner Puffer Jacket

Essentials Small Logo Feelcozy Sweatshirt
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Feelcozy Sweatshirt

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸