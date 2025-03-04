Sofia Richie Grainge's glossy peplum Oscars dress may be getting all the attention—and rightfully so—but we need to take a minute to recognize another important outfit she turned out that very same day.

Everyone knows that celebrities begin prepping for the annual Academy Awards weeks in advance, with facials, spray tans, dress fittings, spa treatments, and stringent fitness regimens (it takes a lot of work to be red-carpet ready). And though she only attended the Vanity Fair-hosted after-party, Richie Grainge, too, was hard at work before the big event with Hoka sneakers to match.

Sofia Richie Grainge attended the 2025 Academy Awards wearing a scaly column dress from Giorgio Armani. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to changing into her luxe Giorgio Armani gown, the model was photographed in Los Angeles on March 2, assumedly fitting in a quick pump before her evening out. She color blocked with the best of them, sporting various athleisure staples in contrasting spring hues.

The star paired up sage green leggings with a baby pink crewneck sweatshirt for a double-pastel moment. On top, she layered a black puffer jacket and finished with the internet's favorite sneakers. A longtime Hoka sneakers fan, Richie Grainge chose a simple white pair, the likes of which are still shoppable now for $140.

She popped out pre-Oscars, wearing leggings and Hoka sneakers. (Image credit: Image Direct)

The workout 'fit was every bit as casual as her LBD was glamorous—but that doesn't make it any less significant. While her evening gown acted as a one-look mood board for anyone with a black-tie wedding on their 2025 calendar, her laid-back leggings outfit was everyday gym-spo for the masses. Two separate, but equally important, groups.

Between these back-to-back looks and Richie Grainge's long history of quiet luxury styling, she really is the blueprint for any and all occasions.

