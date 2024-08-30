Getting dressed in the morning is no easy feat, especially as we approach the fall season. On days when I can't figure out what to wear, I turn to tried-and-true outfit formulas using my capsule wardrobe. By adding a few seasonal staples, you, too, can have a few new fall outfit ideas in your arsenal—and I'm shopping those staples in Nordstrom's Summer Sale, which, ironically, is full of fall essentials.

Nordstrom's Summer Sale is running until September 10 and includes practically everything I need to build the perfect end-of-summer and fall outfits for up to 60 percent off. To prove my point, I built eight ensembles from the retailer's massive sale section. These are the outfits I would wear to work, on a date night, or to run my afternoon errands. They're versatile and affordable to boot—every outfit costs less than $300. They include on-sale knitwear, trendy baggy jeans, the cutest fall loafers, and a pair of ballet flats I want to wear every day.

My style is minimal, so keep scrolling to shop all of my editor-approved fall outfits, which you can buy right now at Nordstrom. Prepare to be the chicest one in your friend group.

A Sweater-Sweater Combo

A sweater tied over your shoulders ensures you'll never get cold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the fall, you never really know what kind of weather you're going to get. Some days, you're sweating on your morning commute, while others, you're shivering. During this tricky season, it's best to wear a layered outfit. Take after the street-style crowd and wear a sweater over another sweater in case of an unexpected chill.

A Suit Set

A matching suit set works in any shade for any season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

No matter the shade, a suit will always look polished. Whether you wear this blazer and matching trousers together or separately, these pieces will be the backbone of your fall work outfits.

A Midi Skirt and T-Shirt

Simple pieces like a T-shirt and midi shirt can have an elevated effect when styled together. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

You may not think much of a plain white T-shirt and midi skirt on their own, but when styled together, they are effortlessly chic. Add a pair of loafers in one of fall's trendiest colors to complete the wear-anywhere look.

A Trench Coat and Kitten Heels

A classic trench coat can work as an outfit all on its own with ladylike accessories. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When you don't know what to wear, wrap yourself up in a classic trench coat, add coordinating accessories like slingback heels and a shoulder bag, and you're set to head out the door.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jeans With a Cardigan

A cardigan, straight leg jeans, and ballet flats are staples of French girl style. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If I had to sum up French-girl fashion in one outfit, it would be a structured cardigan, straight jeans, and ballet flats. If you've ever wanted that je n'ais ce quoi like those in Paris, this outfit is easy to recreate. Even better, these pieces pair seamlessly with nearly everything else in your closet.

Black Pants With a Jean Jacket

A denim jacket and black pants may seem simple on their own, but together they give an edgy look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The best thing about a jean jacket is that you can wear it with anything. Dresses, sweaters, shorts, or even jeans for a Katie Holmes-approved double denim look—you name it, and it works. For an edgier look, might I suggest pairing your favorite denim jacket with black pants? The final effect is casual, yet it gives off a cool rockstar feel.

A Slip Dress With Knee-High Boots

An easy way to add some edge to a frilly slip dress is to add an oversized menswear-inspired blazer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A controversial fall fashion trend celebrities love is lingerie dressing—Blake Lively has co-signed the look. While stepping out in a bra top is not for the faint of heart, anyone can make a lacy slip dress work. Throw on an oversized blazer for some added edge and a pair of knee-high boots and you're good to go.

A Button-Down With Baggy Jeans

Anytime I'm struggling to put together an outfit, I always turn to a tried-and-true button-down shirt and jeans. The outfit formula never fails to look polished and you get to run the gamut with accessories. For a fresher take, pick a baggy, wide leg pair of jeans, a trending denim style for fall, and double up on your shirts of choice.