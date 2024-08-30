I Found 8 Easy Under-$300 Fall Outfits Hiding in Nordstrom’s Summer Sale

Every piece you need to create a seasonal capsule wardrobe—all at a major discount.

Getting dressed in the morning is no easy feat, especially as we approach the fall season. On days when I can't figure out what to wear, I turn to tried-and-true outfit formulas using my capsule wardrobe. By adding a few seasonal staples, you, too, can have a few new fall outfit ideas in your arsenal—and I'm shopping those staples in Nordstrom's Summer Sale, which, ironically, is full of fall essentials.

Nordstrom's Summer Sale is running until September 10 and includes practically everything I need to build the perfect end-of-summer and fall outfits for up to 60 percent off. To prove my point, I built eight ensembles from the retailer's massive sale section. These are the outfits I would wear to work, on a date night, or to run my afternoon errands. They're versatile and affordable to boot—every outfit costs less than $300. They include on-sale knitwear, trendy baggy jeans, the cutest fall loafers, and a pair of ballet flats I want to wear every day.

My style is minimal, so keep scrolling to shop all of my editor-approved fall outfits, which you can buy right now at Nordstrom. Prepare to be the chicest one in your friend group.

A Sweater-Sweater Combo

A sweater tied over your shoulders ensures you'll never get cold.

During the fall, you never really know what kind of weather you're going to get. Some days, you're sweating on your morning commute, while others, you're shivering. During this tricky season, it's best to wear a layered outfit. Take after the street-style crowd and wear a sweater over another sweater in case of an unexpected chill.

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149)

Bea Stripe Sleeve Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Splendid Bea Stripe Sleeve Rib Turtleneck Sweater (Was $168)

Asymmetric Faux Wrap Belted Skirt
Halogen Asymmetric Faux Wrap Belted Skirt (Was $99)

A Suit Set

A matching suit set works in any shade for any season.

No matter the shade, a suit will always look polished. Whether you wear this blazer and matching trousers together or separately, these pieces will be the backbone of your fall work outfits.

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer

Open Edit Relaxed Fit Blazer (Was $80)

Open Edit High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit High Waist Wide Leg Trousers (Were $70)

Marc Fisher LTD Floria Booties
Marc Fisher LTD Floria Booties (Were $189)

A Midi Skirt and T-Shirt

A guest attends the Copenhagen spring summer 2025 fashion week shows in a white t-shirt, khaki midi skirt, and driver loafers

Simple pieces like a T-shirt and midi shirt can have an elevated effect when styled together.

You may not think much of a plain white T-shirt and midi skirt on their own, but when styled together, they are effortlessly chic. Add a pair of loafers in one of fall's trendiest colors to complete the wear-anywhere look.

Zella Go-To Rib T-Shirt
Zella Go-To Rib T-Shirt (Was $45)

Bengala Cargo Midi Skirt
Mango Bengala Cargo Midi Skirt (Was $50)

Franco Sarto Camrynn Loafers

Franco Sarto Camrynn Loafers (Were $99)

A Trench Coat and Kitten Heels

A classic trench coat can work as an outfit all on its own with ladylike accessories.

When you don't know what to wear, wrap yourself up in a classic trench coat, add coordinating accessories like slingback heels and a shoulder bag, and you're set to head out the door.

Belted Long Trench Coat
Levi's Belted Long Trench Coat (Was $200)

Persona Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell Persona Slingback Pumps (Were $155)

Trashy Round Sunglasses
Le Specs Trashy Round Sunglasses (Were $65)

Jeans With a Cardigan

A cardigan, straight leg jeans, and ballet flats are staples of French girl style.

If I had to sum up French-girl fashion in one outfit, it would be a structured cardigan, straight jeans, and ballet flats. If you've ever wanted that je n'ais ce quoi like those in Paris, this outfit is easy to recreate. Even better, these pieces pair seamlessly with nearly everything else in your closet.

Halogen Rib Cardigan

Halogen Rib Cardigan (Was $89)

Abby Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation Abby Straight Leg Jeans (Were $168)

Delia Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers Delia Flats (Were $120)

Black Pants With a Jean Jacket

A denim jacket and black pants may seem simple on their own, but together they give an edgy look.

The best thing about a jean jacket is that you can wear it with anything. Dresses, sweaters, shorts, or even jeans for a Katie Holmes-approved double denim look—you name it, and it works. For an edgier look, might I suggest pairing your favorite denim jacket with black pants? The final effect is casual, yet it gives off a cool rockstar feel.

Hunter Denim Jacket
AG Hunter Denim Jacket (Was $245)

Raw Hem Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Topshop Raw Hem Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans (Were $79)

Bp. Ribbed Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Bp. Ribbed Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $30)

A Slip Dress With Knee-High Boots

An easy way to add some edge to a frilly slip dress is to add an oversized menswear-inspired blazer.

A controversial fall fashion trend celebrities love is lingerie dressing—Blake Lively has co-signed the look. While stepping out in a bra top is not for the faint of heart, anyone can make a lacy slip dress work. Throw on an oversized blazer for some added edge and a pair of knee-high boots and you're good to go.

Treasure & Bond Herringbone Oversize Blazer
Treasure & Bond Herringbone Oversize Blazer (Was $109)

Topshop Dot Pintuck Lace Babydoll Minidress

Topshop Dot Pintuck Lace Babydoll Minidress (Was $75)

Annika Pointed Toe Boot
Dolce Vita Annika Pointed Toe Boots (Were $260)

A Button-Down With Baggy Jeans

Anytime I'm struggling to put together an outfit, I always turn to a tried-and-true button-down shirt and jeans. The outfit formula never fails to look polished and you get to run the gamut with accessories. For a fresher take, pick a baggy, wide leg pair of jeans, a trending denim style for fall, and double up on your shirts of choice.

Pro tip: Double up on button down shirts to freshen up the wardrobe staple.

Poplin Two-Pocket Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom Poplin Two-Pocket Button-Up Shirt (Was $100)

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell Super Wide Leg Jeans (Were $118)

Megan Recycled Vegan Leather Hobo Sling Bag
Mali + Lili Megan Recycled Vegan Leather Hobo Sling Bag (Was $88)

