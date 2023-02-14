Some people collect handbags, others collect jewelry. I collect shoes. I can almost always find some rationale for purchasing a new pair or two every season, especially when so many of the shoe trends for spring and summer 2023 are on sale right now at Nordstrom—and align so perfectly with the gaps in my personal collection. Think: dainty slingbacks that I can wear to work and party-ready clear heels that I can change into on the weekends.

While I love any type of sale, Nordstrom's winter sale (opens in new tab) is downright massive. It has literally everything: boots to get you through to the end of winter, trendy styles for the warmer season ahead, and plenty of trendy new sneakers that will update your everyday ensembles, all up to 50 percent off. Plus, the brands included are no joke: Sam Edelman, Nike, and Loeffler Randall all have styles included. However, good things don't last: the discounts will only be available from February 10 through to February 20.

So, whether you're looking to update the classic pair of classic black ankle boots or cool white sneakers in your collection, or just looking for a fun new pair of heels in one of spring and summer's trendiest colors, this sale (probably) has what you're looking for. Keep scrolling to shop all of our editor-approved footwear picks, broken down into a few easy-to-shop categories. Some of the shoes have been hand-chosen by other members of the Marie Claire team, so you know you'll be getting a slew of editor-approved picks without having to do a ton of research.

Boots

You can never have too many boots, in my humble opinion—and so many of the best boots on the market from boots brands we love are discounted right now in the sale. Ahead, shop snow boots from UGG, glossy ankle boots from Sam Edelman, and more.

(opens in new tab) UGG Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot, $150 $75 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reviewers love these snow boots from UGG because they're both cute and functional. Available in both white and black, they're on sale right now for less than $100 and are lined with shearling for added warmth, comfort, and coziness.

(opens in new tab) Sam Edelman Livia Patent Bootie, $170 $77 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Sick of wearing all black? Try a brown bootie instead. Reviewers love this pair (which is on sale for less than $100) because they're comfortable enough for all-day wear. "Beautiful boot, color is gorgeous and very versatile," wrote one glowing reviewer on Nordstrom's site. "Roomy toebox so your foot doesn't feel squished and heel is just the right height. Stylish and comfortable. Can't go wrong with a patent leather boot!"

(opens in new tab) Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, $170 $77 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "I love a good pair of Chelsea boots: They're classic, easy to style, and a breeze to slip on. And this pair from Sam Edelman is an absolute dream, with a sturdy non-slip sole that's ready to traverse even the slipperiest of sidewalks. Plus, they're completely waterproof! All of the functionality of a pair of rain boots, without sacrificing an ounce of style." — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

(opens in new tab) Jeffrey Campbell Geist Square Toe Boot, $164 $115 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) There's nothing cooler than a pair of freshly-cleaned white boots, and this pair from Jeffrey Campbell will carry you through the seasons. Wear them with dark, wintery fabrics like velvet or leather now and with sundresses and shorts later!

Sneakers

I am a bit of a sneaker addict, from 2023's newest and trendiest options right down to a classic pair of either white or black sneakers that you can wear every day. Ahead, shop running shoes from HOKA, cool white sneakers from Nike, and colorful slip-on sneakers from APL.

(opens in new tab) HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoe, $140 $112 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Runners love this pair of running shoes from HOKA because they're lightweight and provide plenty of spring. Great for going long distances, these are the running shoes people gravitate towards when they're shopping for a great all-around pick. One reviewer on Nordstrom's site said that they were "on the fence with these but man, they are so good! They’re not as heavy or bulky as they look. They are like walking on clouds and I will be buying more in the future."

(opens in new tab) Nike Blazer Low Platform Sneaker, $95 $71 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Simple, easy, and timeless, these all-white sneakers from Nike are a fashion set favorite. One glowing reviewer on Nordstrom's site gushed that "the shoes are fantastic! I am on my feet 10+ hours a day at work and these are super comfortable!"

(opens in new tab) APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, $220 $132 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Slip-on sneakers have never looked so cute (or colorful). One five-star reviewer from Nordstrom's site even wrote that "This is probably the best tennis shoe I’ve ever owned. I’ve had them for two almost two years now and they’ve held up well." Yes, they're a little on the pricey side, but the quality really lasts.

(opens in new tab) P448 Skate High Top Sneaker, $298 $149 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These sleek high-top sneakers from P448 are supremely comfortable. They have a slight platform—less than an inch—a cushioned insole with added arch support built in. The leather fabrication molds to your foot (in a good way) for all-day comfort and they wear beautifully. Shop them now for over $100 off in the sale.

Flats

ICYMI, ballet flats are back in a major way. After going somewhat viral in 2022, they're back and refreshed courtesy of the rising popularity of the Mary Jane-style shoes, too. Ahead, shop fuzzy sandals from Birkensock and wedding-ready mules from Kate Spade New York.

(opens in new tab) Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal, $210 $158 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Cozy up in these shearling-lined versions of Birkenstocks' top-selling Arizona Big Buckle Slide, now available for under $200 in the sale. I wear mine with socks for added comfort, but these fuzzy picks are great on their own, too. Shop them in black, olive green or navy blue now.

(opens in new tab) Kate Spade New York Buckle Up Mule, $268 $214 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Behold, a heel-less wedding shoe! This pair of bedazzled mules would look so chic for a simple courthouse wedding, engagement dinner, or getting-ready look on your big day. Snag them now for 20 percent off.

(opens in new tab) Katy Perry The Evie Croc Embossed Button Flat, $89 $53 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "I cannot possibly explain to you how comfortable these flats are from Katy Perry. The straps are all fastened with elastic so they move with your foot—read: no pinching—and go with just about everything. Plus, the sole is made from rubber so they feel great throughout the day, and they look way more expensive than they actually are—grab them now for just over $50, while other colors are on sale for just $32." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

(opens in new tab) Tory Burch Minnie Pavé Ballet Flat, $298 $207 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These Tory Burch flats will forever be a classic in my eyes. With a rubber sole and scrunched back design for comfort, you can wear these just about anywhere and look great. Get them for just over $200 (aka 30% off) now in the sale.

Heels

Heels: everyone needs at least one pair that they love to look at—and a few types of heels that they love to wear for a few hours. From trendy slingback heels to chunky (and often comfortable) platform heels, the Nordstrom sale has you covered. Below, shop mules from SCHUTZ, wedding heels from Loeffler Randall, and more.

(opens in new tab) SCHUTZ Pearl Pointed Toe Mule, $138 $110 (opens in new tab)at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These heels from SCHUTZ scream "elevated basic." The heel is just shy of four inches (making them extremely walkable) and the shiny strap adds some intrigue. One five-star Nordstrom reviewer wrote that that "the color and shimmery crystal are beautifully made." We're sold!

(opens in new tab) Sam Edelman Hazel Slingback Pointed Toe Pump, $140 $80 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "I greatly appreciate the return to wearable, not too frou-frou or in-your-face, just plain good fashion we've seen recently, notably on the Spring/Summer 2023 runway. I gravitate toward feel-good, excitable pieces, so this return to simplicity is an essential reminder to stock my wardrobe with classics. To start, I'll be sagging these Sam Edelman slingback heels that are currently over 40 percent off. In addition to the silhouette being a spring 2023 shoe trend, these pumps are timeless and endlessly versatile, meaning I'll be able to style them in an array of outfits for years to come." — Emma Childs, Style Editor

(opens in new tab) Loeffler Randall Camellia Knotted Sandal, $395 $316 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "I wore these exact gold heels to my brother's wedding this fall and felt no pain the entire time. The colorway is surprisingly neutral-looking in real life, and the fabric straps mean no pinching or rubbing. The heel is the perfect height for long-term wear and they work day or night. Simply obsessed." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor