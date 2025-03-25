Olivia Rodrigo Wears the Bodysuit Version of Kim Kardashian's $1,808 Bondage Leather Dress to Headline Lollapalooza

She put her own twist on the iconic pop star bodysuit.

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Olivia Rodrigo &quot;GUTS&quot; World Tour at the Kia Forum on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Their music may differ and their aesthetics may clash, but there's one single thing that unites all pop stars—from Cher and Megan Thee Stallion to Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo. That something is: the pop star bodysuit.

Regardless of their genre, niche, or fanbase, female pop stars, are expected—nay, required—to perform at least once wearing an embellished bodysuit. Beyoncé donned one for her historic Super Bowl performance (and her Christmas halftime show), while Ariana Grande made one-pieces the theme of her entire My Everything era. Over the weekend, Rodrigo joined the ranks, tapping the iconic look for a milestone moment of her own.

On March 23, the "good 4 u" singer kicked off festival season with a performance at Lollapalooza Chile. This concert marked Rodrigo's first time headlining a festival, so naturally, she tapped the unofficial pop star uniform for the big event (a right of passage in itself).

Strapped up in her favorite Doc Martens, everyone's favorite pop-punk princess wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin bodysuit made of luxe crimson leather. Playing into Rodrigo's signature on-stage aesthetic—which centers custom-made lingerie—the piece featured boudoir-inspired details, like lace-up stitching and bustier bra cups. At the hips, two lone straps were attached, mimicking Hollywood's exposed thong look. Naturally, searches for "red bodysuit" immediately began spiking on Google.

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

A photo posted by on

Though the statement piece was tailor-made for Rodrigo, the look will undoubtedly stir up memories for anyone tuned-in to the celeb fashion scene. Both Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago West wore matching dress versions of Rodrigo's one-piece over the holidays. Their looks, too, featured the designer's signature criss-cross lacing and the same ruby shade.

kim kardashian wears a red leather ludovic de saint sernin dress for the 2024 skims christmas party

Kim Kardashian wore a red leather Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress for the 2024 SKIMS Christmas party.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

All this to say, Rodrigo's outfit payed tribute to more than one icon.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸