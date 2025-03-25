Their music may differ and their aesthetics may clash, but there's one single thing that unites all pop stars—from Cher and Megan Thee Stallion to Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo. That something is: the pop star bodysuit.

Regardless of their genre, niche, or fanbase, female pop stars, are expected—nay, required—to perform at least once wearing an embellished bodysuit. Beyoncé donned one for her historic Super Bowl performance (and her Christmas halftime show), while Ariana Grande made one-pieces the theme of her entire My Everything era. Over the weekend, Rodrigo joined the ranks, tapping the iconic look for a milestone moment of her own.

On March 23, the "good 4 u" singer kicked off festival season with a performance at Lollapalooza Chile. This concert marked Rodrigo's first time headlining a festival, so naturally, she tapped the unofficial pop star uniform for the big event (a right of passage in itself).

Strapped up in her favorite Doc Martens, everyone's favorite pop-punk princess wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin bodysuit made of luxe crimson leather. Playing into Rodrigo's signature on-stage aesthetic—which centers custom-made lingerie—the piece featured boudoir-inspired details, like lace-up stitching and bustier bra cups. At the hips, two lone straps were attached, mimicking Hollywood's exposed thong look. Naturally, searches for "red bodysuit" immediately began spiking on Google.

Though the statement piece was tailor-made for Rodrigo, the look will undoubtedly stir up memories for anyone tuned-in to the celeb fashion scene. Both Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago West wore matching dress versions of Rodrigo's one-piece over the holidays. Their looks, too, featured the designer's signature criss-cross lacing and the same ruby shade.

Kim Kardashian wore a red leather Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress for the 2024 SKIMS Christmas party. (Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

All this to say, Rodrigo's outfit payed tribute to more than one icon.

