Olivia Rodrigo Wears the Bodysuit Version of Kim Kardashian's $1,808 Bondage Leather Dress to Headline Lollapalooza
She put her own twist on the iconic pop star bodysuit.
Their music may differ and their aesthetics may clash, but there's one single thing that unites all pop stars—from Cher and Megan Thee Stallion to Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo. That something is: the pop star bodysuit.
Regardless of their genre, niche, or fanbase, female pop stars, are expected—nay, required—to perform at least once wearing an embellished bodysuit. Beyoncé donned one for her historic Super Bowl performance (and her Christmas halftime show), while Ariana Grande made one-pieces the theme of her entire My Everything era. Over the weekend, Rodrigo joined the ranks, tapping the iconic look for a milestone moment of her own.
On March 23, the "good 4 u" singer kicked off festival season with a performance at Lollapalooza Chile. This concert marked Rodrigo's first time headlining a festival, so naturally, she tapped the unofficial pop star uniform for the big event (a right of passage in itself).
Strapped up in her favorite Doc Martens, everyone's favorite pop-punk princess wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin bodysuit made of luxe crimson leather. Playing into Rodrigo's signature on-stage aesthetic—which centers custom-made lingerie—the piece featured boudoir-inspired details, like lace-up stitching and bustier bra cups. At the hips, two lone straps were attached, mimicking Hollywood's exposed thong look. Naturally, searches for "red bodysuit" immediately began spiking on Google.
A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)
A photo posted by on
Though the statement piece was tailor-made for Rodrigo, the look will undoubtedly stir up memories for anyone tuned-in to the celeb fashion scene. Both Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago West wore matching dress versions of Rodrigo's one-piece over the holidays. Their looks, too, featured the designer's signature criss-cross lacing and the same ruby shade.
All this to say, Rodrigo's outfit payed tribute to more than one icon.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
From Cream Blush to Pretty Linen Pieces, Here's What Should Be on Your Spring Wish List
Because warmer weather calls for a shopping spree.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Prince Archie Takes After Dad Harry in Two Very Important Ways
Father and son have much more in common than their vibrant red hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Gives a Rare Comment About Their Relationship
The model and actor were first linked nearly two years ago.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Katie Holmes's $790 Glove Flats Are the Fashion Girl Version of a Plain Black Pair
Shop her exact pair here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Abandons Her Rodeo Girlfriend Aesthetic for a Khaki Trench Coat and $3,550 Saint Laurent Bag
This is the least "Bella" she's ever looked.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Accentuates Her Skintight Broadway Premiere Look With a $2,950 Bag and Faux Fur Coat
She's so back.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Styles Two of Chanel's Rarest Archival Bags With Puma Sneakers and a Baseball Jersey
These twin totes are extremely rare.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Borrows Bella Hadid's Country Aesthetic in Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots, and a $6,000 Chanel Bag
Her take comes with a $6,000 Chanel bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski's $4,400 Burgundy Belted Prada Bag Combines Two Inescapable 2025 Trends
But her take doesn't feel overdone.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Contrasts Her Benny Blanco Date-Night Essentials With a $9,300 Schiaparelli Nose Piercing Bag
She and fiancé Benny Blanco also matched boots.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gigi Hadid Gives a Rich-Looking Loafer Trend the Spring Treatment Every Stylish New Yorker Approves
This investment piece works in every season.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published