Kim Kardashian and Chicago West Wear Different Versions of the Same $1,632 Leather Dress

Though the Kardashians decided to skip out on their usual over-the-top holiday celebrations, the famous family never misses a good photo opportunity. So naturally, they still got together in front of the camera—dressed "to the nines"—to take their annual Christmas card pic.

Kim Kardashian posted the final proofs on Instagram on Dec. 29, bringing a bit of joy to the limbo week between Christmas and New Year. She and her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, all posed in front of a massive snow-covered pine tree wearing coordinating holiday 'fits.

Dressed in varying shades of red and black, each family member brought their own specific brand of style to the mix. The boys were dressed in their streetwear best, while North put a twist on the black-tie dress code, in a collared bustier, bubble skirt, and knee-high yeti boots.

Kim and Chi stood out as the only two dressed in red. Kardashian wore a simple satin column dress, while her daughter was outfitted in red leather. She wore a $1,632 leather mini dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin layered over a scarlet T-shirt, with matching cowboy boots (easily my favorite look of the bunch).

kim kardashian and chicago west wear matching red dresses for their 2024 christmas photo

Kim Kardashian poses with her kids for a family Christmas photo.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Though Chicago's outfit was undeniably unique, it was actually a repeat of another look her mom wore earlier this month. Kim wore a nearly-identical crimson creation two weeks prior at the SKIMS company holiday party.

kim kardashian wears a red leather ludovic de saint sernin dress for the 2024 skims christmas party

She wore a red Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress two weeks prior that looked just like Chi's.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Her dress was another Ludovic de Saint Sernin design, which featured the same lace-up neckline and festive hue. Kardashian's however, was a floor-length column style, similar to the look she'd later wear in the family photos. She posted both outfits on her Instagram Stories, calling Chi her "twin."

chicago west wears a red leather ludovic de saint sernin dress in the 2024 kardashian family christmas photos

Kardashian shared Chicago's look-alike 'fit on her Instagram Stories, calling her "twin."

(Image credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Looks like we've got another Kardashian family fashionista on our hands.

