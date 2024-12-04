Olivia Rodrigo Taps a Timeless Print-Mixing Combo, Styling Her Polka Dot Dress With a $285 Leopard Print Bag
Pop-punk goes pin-up.
When Olivia Rodrigo isn't spearheading pop-punk style or wearing disco bras on stage, the "Good 4 U" singer regularly dips into 1950s pin-up style. Like her former mentor Taylor Swift, Rodrigo loves a vibrant crimson lip and often wears little red cardigans to match. She's also been known to swap her platform Doc Martens for vintage-inspired Mary Janes—which she pairs with a little white sock, of course.
Though it's an somewhat unexpected styling choice for the pop star, it's one she reaches for time and again. Earlier this week, in fact, Rodrigo employed the same styling trick for a quick ride on a New York City subway. She turned an empty train car into her own personal photo shoot, showing off her delightfully retro ensemble styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.
The focal point of her outfit was a black polka dot dress from Dana Foley, which featured a V-neck and a demure midi hemline. From there, Rodrigo swiped on her favorite lip color and slipped into her go-to footwear combination—this time, in a pair of $525 patent leather heels from Stuart Weitzman.
Giving her sweet-as-apple-pie outfit a touch of edge, Rodrigo added a classic glam-rock touch: leopard print. She carried an animal print shoulder bag from Kurt Geiger (shop her exact style here), complete with a leather strap and the brand's signature eagle head logo.
Though polka dots and leopard print has long been a beloved mixture among fashion girls, Rodrigo's outfit gave new life to a decades-old dress trend. The playful mix of pop punk and pop art felt like a fresh take on the classic pin-up look. Moral of the story: There's nothing you can't do with a good polka dot dress.
Shop Polka Dot Dresses Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
