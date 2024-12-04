When Olivia Rodrigo isn't spearheading pop-punk style or wearing disco bras on stage, the "Good 4 U" singer regularly dips into 1950s pin-up style. Like her former mentor Taylor Swift, Rodrigo loves a vibrant crimson lip and often wears little red cardigans to match. She's also been known to swap her platform Doc Martens for vintage-inspired Mary Janes—which she pairs with a little white sock, of course.

Though it's an somewhat unexpected styling choice for the pop star, it's one she reaches for time and again. Earlier this week, in fact, Rodrigo employed the same styling trick for a quick ride on a New York City subway. She turned an empty train car into her own personal photo shoot, showing off her delightfully retro ensemble styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

Olivia Rodrigo rides the MTA in a polka dot dress and Mary Janes. (Image credit: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo)

The focal point of her outfit was a black polka dot dress from Dana Foley, which featured a V-neck and a demure midi hemline. From there, Rodrigo swiped on her favorite lip color and slipped into her go-to footwear combination—this time, in a pair of $525 patent leather heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Stuart Weitzman Posh Patent Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps $525 at Bergdorf Goodman

She accessorized with a leopard shoulder bag for a playful print mixing moment. (Image credit: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo)

Giving her sweet-as-apple-pie outfit a touch of edge, Rodrigo added a classic glam-rock touch: leopard print. She carried an animal print shoulder bag from Kurt Geiger (shop her exact style here), complete with a leather strap and the brand's signature eagle head logo.

Rodrigo carried the Bond Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag from Kurt Geiger. (Image credit: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo)

Kurt Geiger London Bond Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $285 at Nordstrom

Though polka dots and leopard print has long been a beloved mixture among fashion girls, Rodrigo's outfit gave new life to a decades-old dress trend. The playful mix of pop punk and pop art felt like a fresh take on the classic pin-up look. Moral of the story: There's nothing you can't do with a good polka dot dress.

Shop Polka Dot Dresses Inspired By Olivia Rodrigo

Free People Butterfly Babe Midi Dress $198 at Revolve

Lane Bryant Flutter-Sleeve Surplice Jersey Midi Dress $49 at Lane Bryant

Princess Polly I Guess So Mini Dress Black Polka Dot $64 at Princess Polly

Lucky Brand Satin Button Through Midi Dress $34.99 at Lucky Brand

Anne Klein Plus Size Classic Wrap Dress $57.23 at Macy's

Simple Retro Baylee French Retro Polka Dot V-Neck Dress $49 at Simple Retro

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors