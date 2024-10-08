Even with endless money in her 10-figure bank account, Oprah Winfrey still buys the same outfit over and over again. She's been doing it for years, essentially making the throw-on-and-go item her billionaire uniform.

The talk show host and mogul has worn a simple utility jumpsuit for her last two public outings. She was seen in a denim-inspired style in September and, over the weekend, reached for a one-piece yet again.

On Oct. 5, Winfrey hosted a discussion at Grandmother's Bookshop in Summerland, California, dressed in her usual get-up. She stepped out wearing a khaki utility jumpsuit with a paper bag waistband and ultra wide legs. Styled with oversized glasses and caramel-colored suede flats, she looked every bit the low-key rich auntie (her signature look).

Oprah Winfrey was seen on Oct. 5 wearing a khaki one-piece with extra wide legs. (Image credit: Backgrid)

But this look didn't just fall out of a coconut tree, it was proceeded by dozens of boiler suits before it. Her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour, for example, was a months-long showcase of the best onesies fashion has to offer. January of that year, she wore a crisp, navy iteration, which she styled with chunky black accessories (read: a patent leather belt and thick-frame glasses).

Her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour was a parade of non-stop jumpsuits, starting with this midnight blue style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days later, on a different stage, the star chose a shiny olive-colored piece, complete with a belt and aviation-inspired zips.

Days later, she took the stage wearing olive green. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the flight suits just kept coming. A month after that, Winfrey went for a fabulous suede style the color of a creamy fall latte.

Another tour style was made of camel suede, for a seasonally-appropriate take on the look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Basically, if you want to dress like a billionaire, there's only one thing you should be shopping. And right ahead, you can do just that. I've rounded up the chicest utility suits on the market today that would definitely get Oprah's stamp of approval.

