Oprah Winfrey's Secret to Billionaire Dressing? Utility Jumpsuits
She wears them on repeat.
Even with endless money in her 10-figure bank account, Oprah Winfrey still buys the same outfit over and over again. She's been doing it for years, essentially making the throw-on-and-go item her billionaire uniform.
The talk show host and mogul has worn a simple utility jumpsuit for her last two public outings. She was seen in a denim-inspired style in September and, over the weekend, reached for a one-piece yet again.
On Oct. 5, Winfrey hosted a discussion at Grandmother's Bookshop in Summerland, California, dressed in her usual get-up. She stepped out wearing a khaki utility jumpsuit with a paper bag waistband and ultra wide legs. Styled with oversized glasses and caramel-colored suede flats, she looked every bit the low-key rich auntie (her signature look).
But this look didn't just fall out of a coconut tree, it was proceeded by dozens of boiler suits before it. Her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour, for example, was a months-long showcase of the best onesies fashion has to offer. January of that year, she wore a crisp, navy iteration, which she styled with chunky black accessories (read: a patent leather belt and thick-frame glasses).
Days later, on a different stage, the star chose a shiny olive-colored piece, complete with a belt and aviation-inspired zips.
And the flight suits just kept coming. A month after that, Winfrey went for a fabulous suede style the color of a creamy fall latte.
Basically, if you want to dress like a billionaire, there's only one thing you should be shopping. And right ahead, you can do just that. I've rounded up the chicest utility suits on the market today that would definitely get Oprah's stamp of approval.
Shop Jumpsuits Inspired By Oprah Winfrey
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
