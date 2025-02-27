Jennifer Lopez's New Dior Bag Says She's Back in Business

The singer chose a new style approved by Taylor Swift and Rihanna for her return to the office.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white blazer and jeans while walking in Manhattan with a designer bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lopez has two work outfit modes: the blazers, the Dior bags and tailored trousers she wears to her Los Angeles office, and the sheer catsuits and feathered coats she wears to clock in for a performance. On Feb. 26, fans got a fresh glimpse at her chicly corporate side as she returned to her workspace for the first time in weeks. (That photographers have captured, anyway.)

The Kiss of the Spiderwoman star arrived at her office in CEO mode, toting Dior's large D-Journey bag alongside her relaxed separates. One look at the slouchy hobo silhouette and shiny gold hardware, and it's clear why J.Lo had likely placed an order as soon as the bag debuted on Dior's Spring 2025 runway. It's a style spacious enough to tote her tubes of signature nude lipgloss and Chloé sunglasses, plus whatever paperwork she's handling for a day behind a desk.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a tight white top with beige pants and platform sandals with a black designer bag while walking to her offices

Jennifer Lopez returned to her office on Feb. 26 with a new Dior bag hanging on her shoulder.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Large D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin
Large D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin

Lopez styled her recently-released bag with a clingy white top and extra-wide-leg trousers. While credits haven't yet been confirmed for her all-beige look, there are some likely suspects based on her past office outfits. Her pants are a dead-ringer for a St. Agni linen style she debuted for a meeting last summer (and that have a fellow girlboss fan in As Ever founder Meghan Markle). Meanwhile, her shirt resembles the semi-sheer Intimissimi layers she's worn since becoming a spokesperson for the brand. A pair of sky-high platform heels—most likely from Gucci, another of her most-worn designers for workdays—elevated the entire look by several inches.

Jennifer Lopez walking into her office wearing khaki trousers and a white top with platform sandals and a designer bag

Lopez's office uniform otherwise incorporated familiar staples, like her St. Agni linen trousers and what appear to be Gucci platform sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Intimissimi Long Sleeve Bateau Neck Top in Micromodal
Intimissimi Long Sleeve Bateau Neck Top in Micromodal

Wide Leg Pleat Pants
St. Agni Wide Leg Pleat Pants

Gucci Horsebit Platform Sandal
Gucci Horsebit Platform Sandal

Jennifer Lopez has an extensive designer bag collection, ranging from Lady Diors in at least two colors to an entire rainbow of rare Birkin bags. Just like those other styles, her Dior D-Journey bag has a few more famous fans. Rihanna carried a smaller version of the same style with her oversize 37th birthday suit. As Taylor Swift's Super Bowl fashion tour got underway in New Orleans earlier this month, the same Dior bag appeared in her stack of rich-girl accessories.

Rihanna rings in her 37th birthday on Feb. 21 at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, surrounded by close friends and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, making it a night to remember.

Rihanna carried the same Dior bag for her 37th birthday dinner on Feb. 21.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Three sightings make a trend in fashion. Three powerful women carrying the same new Dior bag says this style is destined to be everywhere, including the label's upcoming front row at Paris Fashion Week. As for the business Jennifer Lopez got up to while she carried her fresh accessory? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸