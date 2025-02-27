Jennifer Lopez has two work outfit modes: the blazers, the Dior bags and tailored trousers she wears to her Los Angeles office, and the sheer catsuits and feathered coats she wears to clock in for a performance. On Feb. 26, fans got a fresh glimpse at her chicly corporate side as she returned to her workspace for the first time in weeks. (That photographers have captured, anyway.)

The Kiss of the Spiderwoman star arrived at her office in CEO mode, toting Dior's large D-Journey bag alongside her relaxed separates. One look at the slouchy hobo silhouette and shiny gold hardware, and it's clear why J.Lo had likely placed an order as soon as the bag debuted on Dior's Spring 2025 runway. It's a style spacious enough to tote her tubes of signature nude lipgloss and Chloé sunglasses, plus whatever paperwork she's handling for a day behind a desk.

Jennifer Lopez returned to her office on Feb. 26 with a new Dior bag hanging on her shoulder. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez styled her recently-released bag with a clingy white top and extra-wide-leg trousers. While credits haven't yet been confirmed for her all-beige look, there are some likely suspects based on her past office outfits. Her pants are a dead-ringer for a St. Agni linen style she debuted for a meeting last summer (and that have a fellow girlboss fan in As Ever founder Meghan Markle). Meanwhile, her shirt resembles the semi-sheer Intimissimi layers she's worn since becoming a spokesperson for the brand. A pair of sky-high platform heels—most likely from Gucci, another of her most-worn designers for workdays—elevated the entire look by several inches.

Lopez's office uniform otherwise incorporated familiar staples, like her St. Agni linen trousers and what appear to be Gucci platform sandals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez has an extensive designer bag collection, ranging from Lady Diors in at least two colors to an entire rainbow of rare Birkin bags. Just like those other styles, her Dior D-Journey bag has a few more famous fans. Rihanna carried a smaller version of the same style with her oversize 37th birthday suit. As Taylor Swift's Super Bowl fashion tour got underway in New Orleans earlier this month, the same Dior bag appeared in her stack of rich-girl accessories.

Rihanna carried the same Dior bag for her 37th birthday dinner on Feb. 21. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Three sightings make a trend in fashion. Three powerful women carrying the same new Dior bag says this style is destined to be everywhere, including the label's upcoming front row at Paris Fashion Week. As for the business Jennifer Lopez got up to while she carried her fresh accessory? Fans will just have to wait and see.

