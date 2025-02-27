Jennifer Lopez's New Dior Bag Says She's Back in Business
The singer chose a new style approved by Taylor Swift and Rihanna for her return to the office.
Jennifer Lopez has two work outfit modes: the blazers, the Dior bags and tailored trousers she wears to her Los Angeles office, and the sheer catsuits and feathered coats she wears to clock in for a performance. On Feb. 26, fans got a fresh glimpse at her chicly corporate side as she returned to her workspace for the first time in weeks. (That photographers have captured, anyway.)
The Kiss of the Spiderwoman star arrived at her office in CEO mode, toting Dior's large D-Journey bag alongside her relaxed separates. One look at the slouchy hobo silhouette and shiny gold hardware, and it's clear why J.Lo had likely placed an order as soon as the bag debuted on Dior's Spring 2025 runway. It's a style spacious enough to tote her tubes of signature nude lipgloss and Chloé sunglasses, plus whatever paperwork she's handling for a day behind a desk.
Lopez styled her recently-released bag with a clingy white top and extra-wide-leg trousers. While credits haven't yet been confirmed for her all-beige look, there are some likely suspects based on her past office outfits. Her pants are a dead-ringer for a St. Agni linen style she debuted for a meeting last summer (and that have a fellow girlboss fan in As Ever founder Meghan Markle). Meanwhile, her shirt resembles the semi-sheer Intimissimi layers she's worn since becoming a spokesperson for the brand. A pair of sky-high platform heels—most likely from Gucci, another of her most-worn designers for workdays—elevated the entire look by several inches.
Jennifer Lopez has an extensive designer bag collection, ranging from Lady Diors in at least two colors to an entire rainbow of rare Birkin bags. Just like those other styles, her Dior D-Journey bag has a few more famous fans. Rihanna carried a smaller version of the same style with her oversize 37th birthday suit. As Taylor Swift's Super Bowl fashion tour got underway in New Orleans earlier this month, the same Dior bag appeared in her stack of rich-girl accessories.
Three sightings make a trend in fashion. Three powerful women carrying the same new Dior bag says this style is destined to be everywhere, including the label's upcoming front row at Paris Fashion Week. As for the business Jennifer Lopez got up to while she carried her fresh accessory? Fans will just have to wait and see.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Tennis Player Frances Tiafoe Spills on What Taylor Swift Is Really Like to Hang Out With
"We were drinking all day together."
By Lia Beck Published
-
Anna Sawai Positively Blooms in a Carolina Herrera Rosette Dress
The 'Shogun' star keeps winning awards season.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Track Pants Are Getting the Fashion Editor Seal of Approval
Unathletic fashion girls are sprinting for these unconventional bottoms. Myself included.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Anna Sawai's Red Carpet Style Blooms in a Carolina Herrera Rosette Dress and Shimmering Louboutin Heels
The 'Shogun' star keeps winning awards season.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
On 'Running Point,' Isla Gordon's Girlboss Style Evolution Gets Symbolic
Costume designer Salvador Perez dishes on Kate Hudson's signature workwear throughout the Netflix series.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Reboots Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Fendi Baguette Bag at Milan Fashion Week
The star toted one of her character's most iconic accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Struts Marni's Fall 2025 Runway in an Electric Yellow Dress
She hasn't hit the catwalk since a stroll with her mom in the '90s.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Expertly Matches a 2025 Designer Sneaker Trend to Her Cheetah Prada Bag
She's a pro at mixing It-pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
2025 Oscar Nominees Feast on Rare Vintage Fashion at Their Annual Pre-Awards Dinner
These looks were served extra-rare.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber's Freshly Announced Fila Collaboration Epitomizes Cool-Mom Multitasking
She announced the forthcoming sportswear drop with a chic mommy-coded campaign.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Parades Around in Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Ugg Slippers on Set With Benny Blanco
The singer slipped into multiple sheer, lacy looks on the set of her new music video.
By Hanna Lustig Published