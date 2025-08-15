Believe it or not, Taylor Swift hasn't hosted a "Secret Session" since 2019's Lover era. Will she revive the pre-release listening parties in honor of The Life of a Showgirl? The jury's still out. In the meantime, Sabrina Carpenter took cues from her collaborator with a "Secret Session" of her own, playing Man's Best Friend for 26 lucky fans on August 14.

The Grammy winner stashed her guests' phones before playing all twelve songs on the record, beginning with "Manchild." (It's a spoiler-proof security measure.) She looked like she'd walked off the music video's set in a nostalgic, button-down dress. Its designer, like the new songs, remains a mystery. The cardigan-ish bodice, micro-mini skirt, and tweed texture felt so Chanel-coded, however. Carpenter and her stylist, Jared Ellner, sourced vintage Dolce & Gabbana for the risqué cover, so an archival piece isn't out of the question.

Sabrina Carpenter channeled her inner Swiftie with a Taylor-ish listening party. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

The A-lister's Instagram filter suggested her dress was butter yellow (a signature shade in her feminine, '60s-inspired aesthetic). But after careful inspection, the long-sleeve look revealed itself as stark white with gold cascading buttons.

Her accessories were as under-wraps as the music, with only a few photos making it out of the vevent. Knowing Carpenter, she popped on sky-high platform pumps. If you look closely enough, you'll see a beaded top-handle bag sitting atop the mixing board. It appeared to share an ivory, bubbled exterior with Carpenter's dress.

After the listening party, Sabrina posed with 26 fashion-forward fans. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

While their wardrobes couldn't be more different, a shared "Secret Sessions" experience feels right up Swift and Carpenter's alley. The "Espresso" singer opened for Swift on the Eras Tour from August 2023 until March 2024. This fall, Carpenter will be a featured vocalist on The Life of a Showgirl's title track.

Back in the day, Swift's listening parties looked similar to Carpenter's. When she hosted 1989 sessions in London, Nashville, New York City, and Rhode Island in 2014, she rotated between pleated mini skirts and LBDs. Before Reputation dropped in November 2017, she did it again—this time, while wearing grungy camouflage and Valentino lace-up boots. For the final "Secret Session" in August 2019, the pop star channeled Lover-core in a romantic Free People set and Gucci espadrille sandals.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Today, I'm feeling as much FOMO now as I did during Swift's Lover era. I have a message for Sabrina Carpenter: If you host another session, please save me a seat—or at least tell me where you found your dress.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Mini Dresses Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter