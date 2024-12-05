I'm Buying Winter’s Most Popular Denim Trends From Nordstrom's, Shopbop's, and Saks' Sales

Now that it’s almost too cold to function, you can usually find me in a low-lift sweater and jeans outfit. While I have a well-stocked knitwear collection, my denim options are lacking. I mostly stick to my tried-and-true straight-legged jeans , a celebrity-backed denim trend , so I can’t be too hard on myself. But in the spirit of trying something new and hoping to expand my style, I’m searching for new trendy denim pieces for winter while clinging to my budget. Thankfully, Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Saks had plenty of on-sale finds to grow my closet.

Anytime I’m stuck in a fashion rut, I can always turn to a few of my favorite fashion retailers—Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Saks—to pull me out of it. Their sales were so well-stocked that it didn’t take long for me to have three online carts full of standout pieces. I checked off nearly every denim trend from fall and winter across the three retailers. From baggy jeans and wide-legged styles to dark washes and embellished pants, plus a few blue dresses, skirts, and jackets, all of my denim bases have been covered.

In case you, too, need a denim refresh, I’m sharing my favorite on-sale selects from Nordstrom and Shopbop below and explaining exactly why you should shop them. These 24 picks will round out your denim collection and cost less than $300. I call that a win-win.

On-Sale Denim at Nordstrom

Paige Sasha Wide Leg Jeans (Were $259) $194 at Nordstrom These jeans may have an of-the-moment wide-leg silhouette, but they're also a timeless look that could last in your closet for a lifetime.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Denim Shirt Jacket (Was $195) $146 at Nordstrom Shackets bridge the gap between a shirt and a jacket, making them the perfect layering piece for an extra chilly day.

Mother The Pixie Hustler High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (Were $248) $149 at Nordstrom I may have a few pairs of straight leg jeans in my closet already, but I'm eyeing this pair for the exposed button fly alone. The detail adds a vintage-like touch, which I always welcome, especially in denim.

Levi's 501® Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $108) $65 at Nordstrom It doesn't get much more classic than a pair of 501s. Thanks to its comfortable fit and feel, this style is a universal favorite of editors. This distressed pair would make particularly good going-out jeans.

Levi's Western Denim Midi Dress (Was $118) $89 at Nordstrom The next time you don't know what to wear, you're going to want to have this dress in your closet as your go-to. All you need is a pair of knee-high boots and a belt (if you're feeling fancy) and you're good to go.

Madewell Mid-Rise Stovepipe Jeans (Were $138) $97 at Nordstrom Leave it to Madewell to make me covet a pair of skinny jeans again. I'm most grateful for their little bit of wiggle room in the leg and supportive feel—unlike the skintight versions of the early aughts.

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans (Were $238) $179 at Nordstrom From the low waist to the extra-baggy leg, this Agolde pair has Gen-Z written all over it. Agolde's top-notch quality isn't a bad place to start if you want to try the divisive trend.

Agolde Dame High Waist Wide Leg Jeans (Were $258) $194 at Nordstrom For those not willing to jump on the low-waist bandwagon, this is a near identical pair to the one above only with a high rise wasitline.

On-Sale Denim at Shopbop

Citizens of Humanity Paloma Utility Trouser Style Jeans (Were $248) $149 at Shopbop An ultra-wide leg means these jeans have the potential of being the most comfortable pair in your closet. Better yet, they're $100 off. Are you sold yet?

Veronica Beard Jean Dylan High Rise Straight Jeans (Were $328) $230 at Shopbop These are the kind of jeans I could see myself wearing on a weekly basis. They're polished, high-waisted (my favorite fit), and have a slightly cropped hem, giving me ample opportunity to show off my boot collection.

Veronica Beard Jean Mia Pleated Wide Leg Jeans (Were $328) $230 at Shopbop Even if you go to an office with a strict dress code, I'm willing to bet you could get away with wearing these jeans. With pleats and a long hem, they're easy as can be to dress up.

Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Patch Denim Trucker Jacket $244 at Shopbop Patches and distressing give this jean jacket that lived-in feel that only comes with years of wear—no one has to know you just got it.

Haikure Shaquille Oil Blue Skirt (Was $357) $250 at Shopbop Never did I think I would be able to describe a denim skirt as formal, but this find almost crosses that territory. Combined with denim, this silhouette is nothing short of interesting.

Self Portrait Textured Denim Mini Dress (Was $410) $246 at Shopbop This screams "fun." So much so, that I can practically hear it begging to be your next going-out outfit.

A.w.a.k.e. Mode Recycled Rounded Jeans (Were $430) $301 at Shopbop Katie Holmes' many barrel jeans outfits aren't fully to blame, but the trend has taken off nonetheless. Try this dark-wash pair on for size if you're a fashion risk-tasker.

La Ligne Sailor Pants (Were $225) $113 at Shopbop Update your winter whites with this crisp pair of trouser-like jeans. I'd pair them with an off-white sweater for a polished monochromatic look that reads "rich."

On-Sale Denim at Saks Fifth Avenue

Mother The Fun Dip Slice Maxi Skirt (Was $238) $167 at Saks Fifth Avenue Who says you can't wear skirts in the winter? Throw on some tights and sleek knee-high boots, and you've got a winning combo with this maxi skirt.

Joe's Jeans The Margot Embellished High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans (Were $268) $201 at Saks Fifth Avenue In case you needed proof rhinestones could be tasteful, take a peek at these jeans. The embellishments provide just a touch of sparkle without going over the top.

Joe's Jeans Katrina Crystal-Embellished Denim Shirt Jacket (Was $288) $218 at Saks Fifth Avenue Make it a matching set and grab the sparkling jacket. You've instantly got a cool denim-on-denim look with zero effort involved.

Rag & bone Flexi Sofie High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $278) $209 at Saks Fifth Avenue A raw hem not only adds some edginess to these otherwise polished jeans, but they'll also draw the eye to a kicking pair of boots.

Joe's Jeans The Frankie Stretch Boot-Cut Jeans (Were $198) $149 at Saks Fifth Avenue These boot-cut jeans are about as classic as it gets. They have that traditional slim-fitting silhouette you know and love with a touch of stretch for added comfort.

Joe's Jeans The Margot High-Rise Straight Jeans (Were $218) $164 at Saks Fifth Avenue Ask any editor and they will tell you high-rise straight jeans like these are a forever favorite. They pair well with everything, which is why we're always wearing them.

Alice + Olivia High-Rise Double Waistband Cool Jeans (Were $395) $296 at Saks Fifth Avenue A second waistband is one way to demand attention in a wardrobe staple. You could let these jeans do all of the talking in a simple T-shirt and black ankle boots.

Rails Getty High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $218) $164 at Saks Fifth Avenue The coolest fashion girls I know are wearing long cuffed jeans, so naturally, I want a pair myself. These rank high on my top choices thanks to their polished look.