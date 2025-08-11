Selena Gomez's Red Turtleneck Cult Gaia Dress Is Everything I Need in a Fall Wedding Guest Gown
Plus, it's under $500.
Forget what you thought you knew about wedding guest dresses. According to Selena Gomez, the rules about seasonal dress trends don't apply on the ceremony circuit.
On August 9, Gomez chose a decidedly anti-summer wedding guest dress to celebrate Lil Dicky's marriage to Kristin Batalucco. (Her fiancé, Benny Blanco is close friends with the "Freaky Friday" rapper.) In a photo with the bride, Gomez swapped summer dress trends for Cult Gaia's Katara Knit Dress, a $498 midi dress.
The little red dress was equal parts autumnal and alluring, as the folded-over turtleneck stretched into an open back. It stopped just above her ankles to reveal matching bow-topped stilettos from Charles & Keith, also in a tomato-y tint. Her only non-crimson choice was Valentino's Vain Leather Top-Handle Bag. The $4,100 purse comes in ivory or black; the "Same Old Love" singer picked the latter colorway. To finish, Gomez accessorized with chainlink-looking drop earrings from Gabriel & Co., which retail for $4,150. Her $225,000 engagement ring also made a cameo.
Gomez and her stylist, Erin Walsh, have been on a Cult Gaia kick lately. On August 7, Gomez hosted a launch party for Rare Beauty's perfume in the L.A. label's $2,298 Renata Gown, a mother-of-pearl sheath covered in cascading fringe drapery. She paired it with Cult Gaia's coordinating Bambu Sandals, also in white. It would've made for a stellar bridal set, but alas, Gomez's nuptials are still in the planning stage.
Thanks to Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, and now Gomez, it's undeniably the summer of Cult Gaia. Sure, Jenner made their bikinis go viral. As the season slows down, it's the summer-to-fall gowns that are winning fashion girls over—Gomez included.
Shop Wedding Guest Gowns Inspired by Selena Gomez
