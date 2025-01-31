Suki Waterhouse Pushes the Boho-Chic Agenda in a Slinky Red Fringe Shawl Gown
The boho-chic trend struck twice in one night for the model-actor-rockstar.
Suki Waterhouse has most definitely seen the Suspiria reboot starring Dakota Johnson. What else could have inspired her dramatic performance look at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert?
On Jan. 30, the "Good Looking" singer stormed the stage at New York City’s Lincoln Center wearing a tomato-red, cape-like dress covered in long tendrils of fringe. The gown could have been mistaken for a perfectly preserved vintage find from the 1970s—the star's favorite era from which to pull fashion and music references. But the cascading design actually comes from Calcaterra's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which debuted in Milan last fall. Per show notes, creative director Daniele Calcaterra looked to the four elements of nature for design inspiration. And I bet you can guess which element Waterhouse's look was modeled on: fire.
Surely, there could be no better shade to wear whilst raising awareness for cardiovascular disease and in particular, its mortality rate among women. The texture, too, was a clever choice for the model-turned-rockstar—a notoriously energetic entertainer who recently twirled, hair flipped, and deep-lunged her way through a North American tour.
Underneath the gown, the mother of one wore sheer black tights and pointy black pumps. Her only other visible accessories during the set were four diamond-encrusted silver cocktail rings.
Earlier in the evening, Waterhouse wore a very different look to walk the red carpet. Wrapped in a bright red floor-length blanket dress with winged sleeves from Taller Marmo, the 33-year-old was giving rich auntie in a serious way. She accessorized the viscose gown with Susan Kalan waterfall diamond earrings that foreshadowed her subsequent costume change.
Statement capes, shawls, and ponchos are trending for winter and spring after the silhouette garnered runway nods at houses like Tibi, Chloé, and Khaite. The boho-chic revival agenda strikes again! And technically, it struck twice in one night for Suki Waterhouse.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
10 Investment Handbags That Come With the Royal Family's Stamp of Approval
Your cheat sheet to regal bags.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Two Outfits in One Night Have Range
She changed from a plain tee and jeans into the opposite.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Kate Is Being Compared to Princess Diana for This "Priceless" Quality During Children's Hospice Visit
The Princess of Wales is following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino Published