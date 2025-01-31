Suki Waterhouse has most definitely seen the Suspiria reboot starring Dakota Johnson. What else could have inspired her dramatic performance look at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert?

On Jan. 30, the "Good Looking" singer stormed the stage at New York City’s Lincoln Center wearing a tomato-red, cape-like dress covered in long tendrils of fringe. The gown could have been mistaken for a perfectly preserved vintage find from the 1970s—the star's favorite era from which to pull fashion and music references. But the cascading design actually comes from Calcaterra's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which debuted in Milan last fall. Per show notes, creative director Daniele Calcaterra looked to the four elements of nature for design inspiration. And I bet you can guess which element Waterhouse's look was modeled on: fire.

Suki Waterhouse sways in a red fringe gown pulled from Calcaterra's Spring/Summer 2025 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Surely, there could be no better shade to wear whilst raising awareness for cardiovascular disease and in particular, its mortality rate among women. The texture, too, was a clever choice for the model-turned-rockstar—a notoriously energetic entertainer who recently twirled, hair flipped, and deep-lunged her way through a North American tour.

Underneath the gown, the mother of one wore sheer black tights and pointy black pumps. Her only other visible accessories during the set were four diamond-encrusted silver cocktail rings.

Suki Waterhouse performs in a cascading gown accessorized with silver cocktail rings at The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the evening, Waterhouse wore a very different look to walk the red carpet. Wrapped in a bright red floor-length blanket dress with winged sleeves from Taller Marmo, the 33-year-old was giving rich auntie in a serious way. She accessorized the viscose gown with Susan Kalan waterfall diamond earrings that foreshadowed her subsequent costume change.

Suki Waterhouse accessorizes her crimson winged-sleeve gown with diamond earrings and rings from Susan Kalan for the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement capes, shawls, and ponchos are trending for winter and spring after the silhouette garnered runway nods at houses like Tibi, Chloé, and Khaite. The boho-chic revival agenda strikes again! And technically, it struck twice in one night for Suki Waterhouse.