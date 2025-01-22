In times of chaos, it's natural to revert to the things that have historically brought you comfort—whether that's watching your favorite childhood movie or pulling elements from your middle school closet. We've seen this in recent years with girlhood-inspired trends, like bows, friendship bracelets, plush bag charms, which supply their own brand of emotional support.

In 2025, I'm predicting fashion will regress even further, bringing back more youthful trends than ever before. And if Sydney Sweeney's most recent outfit is any indicator, that will entail flare jeans and scrunched hair.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, flare jeans finally accomplished what they've been threatening to do for a minute: make a comeback. The Anyone But You actor was photographed at a Brooklyn Nets game looking particularly 2007. She took a night off from serving non-stop runway looks styled by Molly Dickson in favor of a more casual ensemble. Sitting front row, Sweeney wore medium-wash flare jeans and a logo-printed Celine tank top.

Sydney Sweeney brings back flare jeans and scrunched hair at a Brooklyn Nets game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As any good stylist will tell you, a leather jacket can make virtually anything in your closet feel wearable and 10x cooler. Naturally, Sweeney kept to this sentiment when styling her difficult-to-style denim, topping her nostalgic look with a zippered moto style.

When it came to accessories, Sweeney went along that same vein. She kept it casual for the sporting event, with a pair of pointed-toe boots and a boho-style shoulder bag—both in black leather.

The only pieces of jewelry to be seen were Sweeney's infinity ring, stud earrings, and square-faced diamond watch. Her hair, meanwhile, was scrunched into natural-looking curls—which, in 2007, was considered the height of beauty.

She accessorized with a black boho bag fitted with a gold clasp. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion editors have been bracing for a bell bottom renaissance. Winter denim trends this season are all about wide hems—and while most runways championed palazzo and baggy styles, flares have also snuck back into the mix. Sydney Sweeney's pair confirms what racks of new denim arrivals have been hinting: Millennials, we are so back.

