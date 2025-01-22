Sydney Sweeney Will Revive the Flare Jeans Trend for 2025 With This Early Aughts-Coded Outfit
It's much cooler than you remember.
In times of chaos, it's natural to revert to the things that have historically brought you comfort—whether that's watching your favorite childhood movie or pulling elements from your middle school closet. We've seen this in recent years with girlhood-inspired trends, like bows, friendship bracelets, plush bag charms, which supply their own brand of emotional support.
In 2025, I'm predicting fashion will regress even further, bringing back more youthful trends than ever before. And if Sydney Sweeney's most recent outfit is any indicator, that will entail flare jeans and scrunched hair.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, flare jeans finally accomplished what they've been threatening to do for a minute: make a comeback. The Anyone But You actor was photographed at a Brooklyn Nets game looking particularly 2007. She took a night off from serving non-stop runway looks styled by Molly Dickson in favor of a more casual ensemble. Sitting front row, Sweeney wore medium-wash flare jeans and a logo-printed Celine tank top.
As any good stylist will tell you, a leather jacket can make virtually anything in your closet feel wearable and 10x cooler. Naturally, Sweeney kept to this sentiment when styling her difficult-to-style denim, topping her nostalgic look with a zippered moto style.
When it came to accessories, Sweeney went along that same vein. She kept it casual for the sporting event, with a pair of pointed-toe boots and a boho-style shoulder bag—both in black leather.
The only pieces of jewelry to be seen were Sweeney's infinity ring, stud earrings, and square-faced diamond watch. Her hair, meanwhile, was scrunched into natural-looking curls—which, in 2007, was considered the height of beauty.
Fashion editors have been bracing for a bell bottom renaissance. Winter denim trends this season are all about wide hems—and while most runways championed palazzo and baggy styles, flares have also snuck back into the mix. Sydney Sweeney's pair confirms what racks of new denim arrivals have been hinting: Millennials, we are so back.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
