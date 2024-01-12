ICYMI: Taylor Swift can't stop wearing green. From her lime Gucci gown at the Golden Globes to the olive mini dress worn for a girls' night out with Blake Lively, the singer is firmly in the middle of a green streak. Swifties believe it's her nodding to the snake motif of her 'Reputation' album and hinting at her next re-record. And there's a chance it's coming sooner than we think: Last night, Swift went into a session at New York's Electric Lady Studios wearing a cozy athleisure look featuring, of course, a pop of green. But would you believe that her pistachio T-shirt wasn’t the only easter-egg in her outfit? Another important detail was Swift’s chunky sneakers from Beyoncé's Ivy Park.

Early last fall, Swift showed her support for her fellow singer at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere, and Beyoncé did the same for Swift, making an appearance at the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. So, yes, Swift's sneakers are an obvious homage to her now-iconic friendship with Beyoncé . But could there be more below the surface? Could Swift's choice to wear Beyoncé's sneakers to a recording session point to a possible Beyoncé feature on the Reputation re-record? Are we getting a Beyoncé verse on "Look What You Made Me Do"?

Okay, we might be getting ahead of ourselves with all this theorizing. But regardless, Swift's chunky Ivy Park sneakers were a lovely sign of respect to Queen Bey.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, let’s break down her look: Swift’s kept her studio ensemble casual. She opted for black Lululemon leggings and paired them with a white and cream zebra-print sherpa jacket from Adidas. Layered under her jacket was the star of the look, her snake-green long-sleeve. The color palette of greens and cream shades matched the singer’s Ivy Park x Savage Trail sneakers, which boasted similar earthy tones.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Swift sticks to a pretty consistent footwear rotation (what can we say: she likes what she likes!). We’ve seen her reach for more polished choices like knee-high boots and heeled loafers, but for casual settings, Swift, like the rest of us, chooses a functional and stylish sneaker. We’re barely into the beginning of 2024, and it’s already apparent that A-listers are committing to the chunky sneaker revival. Jennifer Lopez recently wore a Prada pair, while Anne Hathaway sported a hefty tan style while leaving The Tonight Show.

Now, with Swift’s approval, it’s only a matter of time until chunky sneakers get just as popular as the ever-trendy Adidas Samba (never underestimate the power of Swifties!). Scroll onward to shop for a pair for yourself, and while you browse, might we suggest brushing up on the lyrics to your favorite song off of 'Reputation.' And why not cue up some Beyoncé, too, just in case?