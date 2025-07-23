Meet the Comfortable Flat Shoes Fashion It-Girls Will Be Wearing Now and Into the Fall

Run, don't walk, to Zara, Mango, and H&M.

Split image of fashion week attendees wearing loafers, sneakers, and ballet flats
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I know we're still a ways away from fall weather, but I'm going all-in on early fall fashion. More specifically, I'm already thinking about the transitional finds—particularly in the shoe department—that will transform my new-season capsule wardrobe. Since I prioritize comfort above all else, I'm on the hunt for transitional flat shoes that I can still wear several months from now—and I found a ton of chic options.

My search led me to some of my go-to affordable retailers—Zara, Mango, and H&M—where I found enough must-have styles to fill my cart. There are retro-inspired kicks for casual days, classic Mary Jane flats and slingbacks for the office, and cozy mules for in-between weather days. In short, if you need a new pair to reawaken your end-of-summer style (or get you ready for chillier days ahead), they're all on this list.

So, keep scrolling to see the comfortable styles fashion insiders will be living in over the next few weeks. These 28 pairs will elevate your transitional outfits, all for under $150 (and most ring in at $100 or less!).

Split Leather Running Sneakers
ZARA
Split Leather Running Sneakers

These are the kind of trendy sneakers you could wear every day.

Combined Suede Lace-Up Moccasins
ZARA
Combined Suede Lace-Up Moccasins

I'm expecting moccasins like this to be a major fall shoe trend after boat shoes trended all summer long.

Suede Ballet Flats
ZARA
Suede Ballet Flats

Suede styles are the perfect way to transition your footwear to fall.

Contrast Leather Sneakers
ZARA
Contrast Leather Sneakers

I've never hit "add to cart" so fast.

ZARA, Fabric Strap Ballet Flats
ZARA
Fabric Strap Ballet Flats

I'm a big fan of these sporty ballet flats.

Patent Double Strap Ballet Flats
ZARA
Patent Double Strap Ballet Flats

These are so cool-girl coded.

Colorful Sneakers
ZARA
Colorful Sneakers

Yellow and blue is the unexpected color combo I never knew I needed.

Suede Strap Slingbacks
ZARA
Suede Strap Slingbacks

Cherry red shoes are due for a comeback.

Sporty Ballet Flats With Bow
ZARA
Sporty Ballet Flats With Bow

Chocolate brown never fails to look expensive.

Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary

Classic black flats never get old.

Suede Sling Back Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Suede Sling Back Shoes

These are the house slippers you can actually wear in public.

Suede Boat Shoes With Laces - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Suede Boat Shoes With Laces

These are part preppy, part cool.

Lace-Up Suede Sneakers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lace-Up Suede Sneakers

This pair is proof that cool white sneakers exist.

Leather Ballet Flats With Crossed Straps - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Crossed Straps

The lace-up shoe trend isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Leather Moccasins With Tassels - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Moccasins With Tassels

Upgrade your go-to loafers selection f with this cool tasseled pair.

Ballet Flats With Decorative Bow Tie - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Ballet Flats With Decorative Bow Tie

Say hello to your new favorite work shoes.

Studded Ballet Flats With Straps - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Studded Ballet Flats With Straps

Studs add major edge to an otherwise classic pair of ballet flats.

Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Patent Leather-Effect Ballet Flats

The ankle strap and baby pink color make these flats feel so sweet.

Sneakers
H&M
Sneakers

Chunky sneakers will never go out of style—just ask Hailey Bieber.

Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

These posh flats look like they should cost way more than

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

These slingback flats will fit in seamlessly with your work wardrobe.

Mary Jane Flats
H&M
Mary Jane Flats

Zebra print instantly adds flair to an otherwise basic outfit.

Studded Ballet Pumps
H&M
Studded Ballet Pumps

Studded flats are so much cooler than a basic white pair.

Sneakers
H&M
Sneakers

Leopard print is an all-season neutral.

Mules
H&M
Mules

I could easily see Jennifer Lawrence wearing these mules.

Leather Slingbacks
H&M
Leather Slingbacks

If I didn't know any better, I would think these flats were designer.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These loafers are as comfortable as they are cool.

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

I'm calling it now—leopard print shoes will be everywhere this fall.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.