I know we're still a ways away from fall weather, but I'm going all-in on early fall fashion. More specifically, I'm already thinking about the transitional finds—particularly in the shoe department—that will transform my new-season capsule wardrobe. Since I prioritize comfort above all else, I'm on the hunt for transitional flat shoes that I can still wear several months from now—and I found a ton of chic options.

My search led me to some of my go-to affordable retailers—Zara, Mango, and H&M—where I found enough must-have styles to fill my cart. There are retro-inspired kicks for casual days, classic Mary Jane flats and slingbacks for the office, and cozy mules for in-between weather days. In short, if you need a new pair to reawaken your end-of-summer style (or get you ready for chillier days ahead), they're all on this list.

So, keep scrolling to see the comfortable styles fashion insiders will be living in over the next few weeks. These 28 pairs will elevate your transitional outfits, all for under $150 (and most ring in at $100 or less!).