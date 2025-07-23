Meet the Comfortable Flat Shoes Fashion It-Girls Will Be Wearing Now and Into the Fall
Run, don't walk, to Zara, Mango, and H&M.
I know we're still a ways away from fall weather, but I'm going all-in on early fall fashion. More specifically, I'm already thinking about the transitional finds—particularly in the shoe department—that will transform my new-season capsule wardrobe. Since I prioritize comfort above all else, I'm on the hunt for transitional flat shoes that I can still wear several months from now—and I found a ton of chic options.
My search led me to some of my go-to affordable retailers—Zara, Mango, and H&M—where I found enough must-have styles to fill my cart. There are retro-inspired kicks for casual days, classic Mary Jane flats and slingbacks for the office, and cozy mules for in-between weather days. In short, if you need a new pair to reawaken your end-of-summer style (or get you ready for chillier days ahead), they're all on this list.
So, keep scrolling to see the comfortable styles fashion insiders will be living in over the next few weeks. These 28 pairs will elevate your transitional outfits, all for under $150 (and most ring in at $100 or less!).
I'm expecting moccasins like this to be a major fall shoe trend after boat shoes trended all summer long.
Upgrade your go-to loafers selection f with this cool tasseled pair.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.