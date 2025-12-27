Holiday sales can feel like a game of survival of the fastest shopper. The best deals sell out within hours, so the items that are actually on your wishlist, once again, evade your grasp—but not this time.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale kicked off on December 19, and believe me when I tell you, they didn't skimp on the most worth-buying finds. The retailer brought down prices on some of its most stylish coats, cashmere, boots, and even designer items from labels like Ferragamo, Toteme, and Aligne (i.e., the designer brands that pretty much never go on sale).

This is most evident within Nordstrom's jacket and coat section, which is jam-packed with winter's trendiest styles. Barn jackets, puffers, trench coats, bombers, and leather jackets of all kinds are all marked down up to 60 percent. Ahead, shop my favorite finds from Rag & Bone, Free People, Champion, and beyond.

Shop Coats and Jackets From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors