My Mom Has Great Taste—23 On-Sale Nordstrom Finds We Both Love
I plan on stealing these ASAP.
My mom is one of those people who can go into a store and automatically spot the best pieces. It's like a sixth sense. Lucky for me, that skill extends to shopping online, too. So, I had her browse Nordstrom's just-landed End of Season Sale and add every worth-it new markdown into our joint shopping cart.
As I've gotten older, I've realized that our personal styles are pretty similar. Case in point: I would wear every! single! piece! she chose in her most recent edit. From boho-inspired sheer tops in spring's hottest color to enough lightweight jackets to put my puffer to shame, her curation is second to none in the style department.
The good taste doesn't stop at clothes. Despite not being a regular ballet flats wearer, she's decided to co-sign the high-vamp flat trend that everyone on team Marie Claire has been obsessing over for weeks. Add a laptop bag from Madewell that I already own, and you've got a list of on-sale picks we can both agree on, where everything is up to 50 percent off.
Keep scrolling to tap into her cool mom aesthetic. (It's a look I've been trying to master for nearly two decades, and she basically just gave you a cheat code.) Nordstrom's sale is running until February 16, so I can all but guarantee these pieces will sell out soon.
My mom isn't really a leopard print girl, but she makes an exception for shoes.
This pair of loafers has been on my mind all year, but she needs more convincing. The $59 price tag should do the trick.
I keep raving to her about waist-defining cardigans, and now she's finally on board.
We both could use some new sneakers, and these ones from Alohas were an easy choice.
