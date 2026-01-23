22 Chic Snow Boots New Yorkers Rely on to Stay Warm During a Cold Front
22 pairs that won't ruin your winter outfits.
It took four winters in New York, but I'm finally biting the bullet and getting a pair of snow boots. I used to make do with a pair of black Chelsea boots, but with reports of snow and "arctic blast"-level temperatures on the way, they simply won't cut it. I despise the look of clunky, puffed-up shoes, though (IYKYK), so I'm on the hunt for snow-ready winter boots that are chic and practical—and Nordstrom has plenty of options.
When it comes to my dream pair of snow boots, I have three requirements. For starters, they have to be waterproof or made from water-resistant material, at the very least. They also need a skid-resistant sole, so I don't slip and slide in the slush. Finally, I'd like for them not scream "snow boot."
It turns out I'm not asking for too much with my snow boots, as the pairs I spotted at Nordstrom tick all my boxes. If you, too, are ready to invest in snow-ready footwear for your winter wardrobe, look no further than the pairs on this list.
These Uggs have a hiking-boot feel that I can get behind.
When you're bored of black boots, olive green also works as a neutral.
The higher shaft on this pair means you can still wear your sweater dresses in the snow.
You would be the coolest girl on your commute with these harness boots.
Not only is a shearling trim ultra-warm, but it's also one of the biggest winter boot trends.
I'd pair these sneaker-boot hybrids with fleece-lined leggings for casual days.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.