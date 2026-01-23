It took four winters in New York, but I'm finally biting the bullet and getting a pair of snow boots. I used to make do with a pair of black Chelsea boots, but with reports of snow and "arctic blast"-level temperatures on the way, they simply won't cut it. I despise the look of clunky, puffed-up shoes, though (IYKYK), so I'm on the hunt for snow-ready winter boots that are chic and practical—and Nordstrom has plenty of options.

When it comes to my dream pair of snow boots, I have three requirements. For starters, they have to be waterproof or made from water-resistant material, at the very least. They also need a skid-resistant sole, so I don't slip and slide in the slush. Finally, I'd like for them not scream "snow boot."

It turns out I'm not asking for too much with my snow boots, as the pairs I spotted at Nordstrom tick all my boxes. If you, too, are ready to invest in snow-ready footwear for your winter wardrobe, look no further than the pairs on this list.

