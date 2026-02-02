It wasn't a question of if Chanel would play a part in Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights press tour, but when. On February 2, the actress finally brought gothic, Victorian-era glamour to the film's Paris premiere, dressed in a custom Chanel ballgown from the mind of Matthieu Blazy.

Mere hours after styling Hailey Bieber at the 2026 Grammys, Andrew Mukamal reunited with Robbie inside Le Grand Rex, a few miles north of the last week's Chanel Couture Spring 2026 show at the Grand Palais. The Barbie duo couldn't make it to Blazy's debut couture show, because the Wuthering Heights L.A. premiere was hours away. Tonight, they made up for it in spades.

The bespoke burgundy ballgown marked Robbie's first time wearing custom Chanel by the house's new creative director on any red carpet. It was just as voluminous as it was sculptured, beginning with a flattering, U-shaped neckline along the bone-in corset. From there, Robbie's silhouette tripled in width, due to layers of white woven faille stacked on top of silk velvet. Blazy draped the luscious velvet like a curtain across her underskirt's pleated white petticoat. The ruby red garnish dangled asymmetrically, before cascading into Robbie's longest train yet.

Margot Robbie looked every bit Emily Brönte's Cathy in a custom Chanel gown at the Wuthering Heights premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when you thought Robbie's Chanel couldn't get any more opulent, she flaunted the bustled back. Blazy's take on the padded undergarment was a bit ahead of its time: Bustles didn't become popular until the late 19th century, while Emily Brönte published Wuthering Heights in 1847. However, as proven by Cathy's latex gown in the film, historical accuracy isn't the driving force of Emerald Fennell's adaptation. So, Blazy can dress Robbie in all the ludicrously capacious bustles he wants.

Its silk velvet flared up and out from the Oscar nominee's cinched waist, trailing a few feet behind her with each step. Feathers atop silk petals—decreasing in density from the bustle to the rounded hem—added even more visual interest to the never-ending train.

Team Marie Claire can't take our eyes off the back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ballgown might make you want to step back and stare, like admiring a painting in the Louvre. But don't let Robbie's accessories slip under your radar. A matching red velvet choker—featuring 100 carats of champagne diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry—peeked out beneath the Barbie star's effortlessly undone waves.

The oversize, east-west pendant at the choker's center was the scene stealer, mainly for its champagne oval stone and its bordering circular diamonds. A single pear-shaped stone—similar to the one on her ring finger—popped against her décolletage.

Zoom in to appreciate the choker's intricate gemstones up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a longtime A-line dress advocate, Robbie has yet to walk a red carpet in a ballgown this spacious. The closest design in size was her custom Schiaparelli trumpet dress at the L.A. Wuthering Heights premiere on Jan. 29.

Still, that's not to say she's never gone the big ballgown route. Just look at the Wuthering Heights trailer, for example: Robbie's Cathy strolls through the English moors wearing a hoop-skirted wedding dress. See? Round two of Robbie's method dressing series is off to a stellar start.