I was born in Toronto and have lived in New York since I was six, so you would think I would be practical about cold-weather dressing. But the truth is, I am not. I own one single puffer coat for the rare chance it actually blizzards here (which it hasn't in years—not to be political). So I have had to get creative to stay warm.

Enter my favorite way to do so: winter jacket layering. The technique I rely on, which I call "jacket sandwiching," is both surprisingly effective and very stylistically intentional. My layered coats keep me warm without stripping my outfit of its personality, and I do not have to invest in one giant jacket to survive the next few months.

Behold—sandwich time, cold-weather edition. I broke down exactly how to get it right, from finding the perfect pick to wear over the rest to building the perfect "sandwich" of other styles underneath.

Start With the Best Jacket to Wear on Top

Think of your outermost layer as the "bread" of your so-called sandwich (A.k.a the most important layer). A barn jacket or car coat is far more visually appealing to me than a Michelin Man-inspired puffer. For instance, I have a great checkered overcoat that I have owned for seven years, and it has been a staple from the first temperature drop in late October through the March defrost.

A trench coat also works great. My tip? Size up, and choose one that hits mid-calf so you are covered without feeling like you are wearing the same outfit every single day.

Next, Add The Leather Layers

There is a reason leather has been a cold-weather staple for eternity. From a purely functional standpoint, it is one of the best natural insulators you can wear. And when it comes to styling, it adds personality in a way few layers do. A leather jacket can take many forms. You can go classic moto, choose a clean blazer shape, or lean a little western.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin)

I used the leather moto jacket as the starting point here and built on it with both coordinating and contrasting elements. The addition of a trench leans preppy, which is a great counterpoint to the moto’s edge. Its design also works perfectly with my collarless outer layer. It is like they were made for each other—basically bread and cheese.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin)

A suede blazer (or faux, as mine is here), especially in an unconventional color, is a great investment for cold-weather jacket-sandwich making. I also love the play in hemlines here. The shorter underlayer against the longer coat adds instant visual interest, and the belt connects the two while keeping the layers sitting exactly where I want them. A variety of flavors baked into one look that fully satisfies my cold-weather craving.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin)

The western cut with the fringed hem is my personal favorite leather layer. Leaving the outer jacket open lets the fringe move as you walk, adding a little sway and personality to the silhouette. It is the flavorful layer inside the sandwich. The condiment of your choosing.

Add The Perfect Bomber "Burger"

I love a bomber for days in the 30s and 40-degree range (Fahrenheit, that is). It is the layer you can keep on when you step into a museum, restaurant, or store and still need a few minutes to defrost without committing to a full undressing.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin)

In this look, I used a vintage men’s Ralph Lauren Harrington bomber as my middle layer. They still make them, but if you are hunting for a vintage one, search “ Ralph Lauren Harrington Jacket ” and size down. It is also the perfect place to add color if your outer jacket is neutral. A peeking-out bomber is like a little slice of tomato or crisp lettuce in your sandwich. It wakes everything up.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin)

Speaking of color, you could pretty much wear your pajamas under this duo and still look stylish. A color-block bomber adds an instant zap of flavor. Bonus points if it has a built-in hood to help cut the wind. It is the Everything but the Bagel seasoning of style, if you will.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin)

Or, go with a print to add a little spice to an otherwise color-blocked outfit. Sometimes the spice can be overpowering, so I matched the bomber’s earth tones to my outer jacket to keep the upper layers cohesive. I also added a hoodie.

A hooded layer is an easy way to add a casual touch that contrasts with a classic overcoat, and it gives you extra warmth around the neck and even the ears when you flip the hood up. It's not warm enough on its own, but with the bomber, it becomes a fully thought-through sandwich—what my Mom would call a "sandwich made with love." I can ramble about how useful a sweatshirt is for styling ( and I already have ).

So if you cannot bear to do a puffer, consider the sandwich. Bulk up on layers and add versatility, personality, and a little thought to your cold-weather dressing. We have at least four more months to get creative, folks.