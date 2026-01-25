As a minimalist, I don't give much thought to fashion trends—I try to stick to classic pieces I can wear year after year. That being said, when I look at my closet and feel bored or uninspired, I know it's time to make some changes. Cold-weather fashion is starting to feel a bit stale for me, so I'm heading to Nordstrom to pick out a few trendy winter items.

I landed on Nordstrom's site prepared with a new slate of finds that feel both of-the-moment and true to my minimalist style. For instance, I'm updating my rotation of sweaters, jeans, and boots with fresh silhouettes, plus I'm finally getting rid of my "dad" sneakers in favor of A-lister-approved kicks.

We're in the middle of the season, so I know I'm not the only one looking to breathe new life into their winter wardrobe. If you're curious to see what I'm shopping for at Nordstrom (and what I'm putting on pause), keep scrolling.

Swap Baggy Jeans for Straight-Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I've been on board the baggy-jean train for a long time now, but after seeing plenty of slimmer silhouettes across Spring 2026 collections, I'm getting off. I'm not going full skinny jean á la 2016, though. Instead, I'm looking for slender, straight-leg denim. And if they look like cigarette jeans ripped from the '90s, even better.

Swap Crewneck Sweaters for V-Neck Knits

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm wearing a sweater, jeans, and boots on most days, so I'm always looking for ways to reinvent the wheel. This season, I'm giving crewnecks a break in favor of V-neck sweaters. Not only does the neckline feel fresh, but it also offers endless opportunities for layering.

Swap Lug-Sole Boots for Sleek Black Boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Winter always means pulling out the same pair of chunky, lug-sole boots. While I'll still keep those around as my snow boots, I'm leaning towards sleek black leather boots for everyday wear. Think: kitten heels, minimal hardware, and clean silhouettes to pair with everything in your winter wardrobe.

Swap Barn Jackets for Funnel-Necks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I don't think barn jackets will ever be out. I do think, however, they reached a fever pitch over the last year. So while I move mine to the back of my closet for a latter day, I'm looking for funnel-neck jackets and coats instead. Whether it's in leather, suede, or wool, the silhouette is downright cool.

Swap Chunky Sneakers for Super Slim Kick

I associate sneakers with comfort, and because of that, I've mostly reached for chunky, New Balance-like kicks in the past. I've since learned that the slim sneaker trend loved by Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence can be just as comfortable—and often more stylish. This is the year I try out Adidas Taekwondos and cool suede styles.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Swap Black for Navy Blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My minimalist wardrobe revolves around neutrals, which means I have a ton of black pieces ranging from basics to little black dresses. In an effort to freshen up my winter outfits, though, I'm looking to add more navy blue. The color feels both classic and on-trend, and it pairs so well with black as an unexpected color combo.