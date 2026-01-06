I don't know about you, but it has not been easy to get back into the swing of things after the holidays. I've lost all motivation to put together outfits that don't involve sweatpants, which is a problem considering I'm returning to the office in 2026. I need fresh inspiration for winter workwear ASAP, so naturally, I'm turning to Zara and H&M.

Anytime my shopping list involves on-trend pieces that won't break my budget, my first instinct is to peruse the new-in sections at both retailers. They did not lead me astray—after scrolling through Zara and H&M's new collections, I have a newfound appreciation for office dressing, and I'm blaming it on all of the chic jackets, trousers, rich-looking sweaters, and tops I spotted.

To put a pep in your New Year styling step, I've rounded up all of the new under-$100 workwear finds that caught my eye. Whether it's a sweater dress or trending balloon pants, rest assured, the items below will make going back to the office exciting again—all for under $175, too.