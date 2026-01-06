I Was in a Winter Workwear Rut Until I Came Across Zara and H&M’s New-In Sections
From cool jackets to polished knits, these 27 finds make returning to the office exciting.
I don't know about you, but it has not been easy to get back into the swing of things after the holidays. I've lost all motivation to put together outfits that don't involve sweatpants, which is a problem considering I'm returning to the office in 2026. I need fresh inspiration for winter workwear ASAP, so naturally, I'm turning to Zara and H&M.
Anytime my shopping list involves on-trend pieces that won't break my budget, my first instinct is to peruse the new-in sections at both retailers. They did not lead me astray—after scrolling through Zara and H&M's new collections, I have a newfound appreciation for office dressing, and I'm blaming it on all of the chic jackets, trousers, rich-looking sweaters, and tops I spotted.
To put a pep in your New Year styling step, I've rounded up all of the new under-$100 workwear finds that caught my eye. Whether it's a sweater dress or trending balloon pants, rest assured, the items below will make going back to the office exciting again—all for under $175, too.
Add a pair of tights and knee-high boots, and you're good to head out the door.
If you can get away with wearing jeans to the office, opt for a polished straight-leg, dark-wash pair.
Look like your favorite It girl with minimal effort involved with this sweater in your rotation.
These are so much cooler than your average pair of wide-leg trousers.
Half-zip sweaters are taking over for winter, and I'm not mad about it.
With polished pleats and a zippered hem, leggings can be elevated enough for the office.
A boho blouse like this is just what you need to spice up your denim-on-denim outfits.
When you don't know what to wear, pair these jeans with a cream sweater for a chic winter white look.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.