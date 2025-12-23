No Plans? No Problem—These Cozy On-Sale Loungewear Finds From Nordstrom Are Here for You

One thing to know about me: I hate going out around the New Year. Something about the sudden influx of tourists to New York City's already crowded streets makes me want to stay inside with a good book. But, because I'm a fashion editor, I'll be doing that in style this year, courtesy of these on-sale loungewear finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

The discounts kicked off on December 20 and are running until January 5, giving you the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a shopping spree before the ball drops on New Year's Eve. Homebodies like me will appreciate the cozy picks, from Ugg slippers (a rare find on sale) to enough stylish sweatpants and sweatshirts to warrant a dedicated drawer in your closet. Plus, I found pajama sets and robes that you could wear outside if you wanted to—that's how cute they are.

All this and more is below. Keep scrolling to live your comfiest life. Leave the zippers, buttons, and ties at the door.