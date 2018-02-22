8 Margarita Recipes That Are Cooler Than the Ones You Made in College

Jamaica Blood Orange Margarita

Give your normal marg a delish upgrade with a blood orange twist.

Ingredients:

4 oz tequila

2 oz triple sec

6 oz Bai5 Bubbles Jamaica Blood Orange (a sparkling orange juice)

Juice of two limes

Lime wedges, for garnish

Salt, for rimming edge of glass (optional )

Directions:

Pour 1/4 inch of salt in a shallow plate.

Moisten the rim of a margarita glass with a lime wedge, and dip it into the salt.

Fill the glass with ice, and set aside.

Pour the tequila, triple sec, and lime juice into a cocktail shaker over ice.

Cover, and shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker has frosted.

Strain into the prepared glasses, pour Jamaica Blood Orange and stir.

Garnish with lime wedges to serve.