The Best Lulu and Georgia Decor Under $200 From Its Major Friends and Family Sale

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Monica Wang

LA-based home design store Lulu and Georgia, known for its on-trend yet affordable decor, is currently having a 25 percent off sitewide sale using code "XOXO" from now until March 25. While Marie Kondo wouldn't exactly approve of adding more knick-knacks to your place right before spring cleaning, it would be a sin not to take advantage of these incredible pieces under $200. Save time scrolling and shop the best, below.

[Editor's note: The prices reflected below are before the discount code is applied, therefore you'll receive an additional 25 percent off.]

1 Kenza Moroccan Pouf
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$205.00
SHOP IT

The solution to a cramped apartment? This moroccan pouf that doubles as a chic piece of decor and a place to sit. It comes in 12 different colors too. 

2 Mudcloth Pillow
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$150.00
SHOP IT

A handmade linen pillow minimalists will appreciate. 

3 A Modern Planter
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$104.00
SHOP IT

2019 goal: Become a plant mom and show 'em off with this two-tier ceramic planter. 

4 A Rustic Wine Holder
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$56.00
SHOP IT

Replace your old bar cart with this rustic wine holder that will look great on the counter or on top of a shelf. 

5 Sitting Greta Trays
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$28.00
SHOP IT

The black and gold accents make these Sitting Greta trays required purchases to place loose jewelry or hair ties on. (Sorry, I don't make the rules.)

6 Cornelia Bud Vase
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$30.00
SHOP IT

Like I said, #MorePlants2019. 

7 Pom Pom Basket
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$64.00
SHOP IT

I'll be taking this pom pom basket with me to the Hamptons this summer. Join me? 

8 Constellation Removable Wallpaper
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$45.00
SHOP IT

This removable constellation wallpaper can transform a boring bedroom without having to worry about unnecessary bitching from your landlord at the end of your lease. 

9 "Shut the Front Door" Doormat
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$45.00
SHOP IT

Let the doormat do the talking. 

10 Pink Umbrella by Ingrid Beddoes Print
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$43.00
SHOP IT

Liven up your bedroom by creating a new summer mood board, starting with this pink umbrella print by Ingrid Beddoes. 

11 Bangalore Mirror
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$75.00
SHOP IT

Introducing the bohemian mirror of my dreams that also comes with a jewelry holder. 

12 Kristin Kirkley Prada Marfa Print
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$65.00
SHOP IT

The Prada Marfa print that's just too good to pass up. Summer road trip, anybody? 

13 A Brass Tray
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$20.00
SHOP IT

Store perfumes and extra knick knacks on this gorgeous brass tray. It'll make your dresser feel way less cluttered rather than just throwing all of your crap on top of it.  

14 Brass Floor Lamp
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$208.00
SHOP IT

Create the perfect reading nook with this brass floor lamp. 

15 Sunburst Rug
Courtesy
Lulu and Georgia
$100.00
SHOP IT

Brighten up your home with this sunburst rug that comes in 3-inches, 5-inches, or 8-inches and six (!) different colors. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

