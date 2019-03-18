LA-based home design store Lulu and Georgia, known for its on-trend yet affordable decor, is currently having a 25 percent off sitewide sale using code "XOXO" from now until March 25. While Marie Kondo wouldn't exactly approve of adding more knick-knacks to your place right before spring cleaning, it would be a sin not to take advantage of these incredible pieces under $200. Save time scrolling and shop the best, below.

[Editor's note: The prices reflected below are before the discount code is applied, therefore you'll receive an additional 25 percent off.]