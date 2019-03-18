LA-based home design store Lulu and Georgia, known for its on-trend yet affordable decor, is currently having a 25 percent off sitewide sale using code "XOXO" from now until March 25. While Marie Kondo wouldn't exactly approve of adding more knick-knacks to your place right before spring cleaning, it would be a sin not to take advantage of these incredible pieces under $200. Save time scrolling and shop the best, below.
[Editor's note: The prices reflected below are before the discount code is applied, therefore you'll receive an additional 25 percent off.]
The solution to a cramped apartment? This moroccan pouf that doubles as a chic piece of decor and a place to sit. It comes in 12 different colors too.
A handmade linen pillow minimalists will appreciate.
2019 goal: Become a plant mom and show 'em off with this two-tier ceramic planter.
Replace your old bar cart with this rustic wine holder that will look great on the counter or on top of a shelf.
The black and gold accents make these Sitting Greta trays required purchases to place loose jewelry or hair ties on. (Sorry, I don't make the rules.)
Like I said, #MorePlants2019.
I'll be taking this pom pom basket with me to the Hamptons this summer. Join me?
This removable constellation wallpaper can transform a boring bedroom without having to worry about unnecessary bitching from your landlord at the end of your lease.
Let the doormat do the talking.
Liven up your bedroom by creating a new summer mood board, starting with this pink umbrella print by Ingrid Beddoes.
Introducing the bohemian mirror of my dreams that also comes with a jewelry holder.
The Prada Marfa print that's just too good to pass up. Summer road trip, anybody?
Store perfumes and extra knick knacks on this gorgeous brass tray. It'll make your dresser feel way less cluttered rather than just throwing all of your crap on top of it.
Create the perfect reading nook with this brass floor lamp.
Brighten up your home with this sunburst rug that comes in 3-inches, 5-inches, or 8-inches and six (!) different colors.
