Drew Barrymore, rom-com icon and makeup maven, is bringing the very lightness and whimsy that you love about her into your living room with Flower Home—a vibrant line of furniture and home decor inspired by her personal travels—available today on Walmart.com, Hayneedle.com, and Jet.com. Her earth-girl-gone-glam aesthetic can be found in items ranging from just $18 up to $899, with new collections launching seasonally. Try not to freak out about how gorgeous the pieces are and shop our top picks, below.
Welcome spring into your home by throwing some tulips in this pretty pastel vase.
Alexa, play “God Is a Woman.”
Your favorite candles and picture frames belong on this unconventional shelf.
Is it possible to be buried with a lounge chair?
A completely unnecessary purchase that the mermaid in you will cherish forever.
The pink tassels add the perfect touch to this decorative pillow.
Transform your home into a permanent beach house with this woven circle rug…
…And this straw lamp. *Pretends to hear the ocean in background.*
You don’t need another throw blanket, but you want it. Treat yourself.
Behold: The velvet alternative to a small space that can’t fit a couch.
The plates that make every meal feel like a special occasion.
Right now the world sucks, but this pretty globe doesn’t. If you’re obsessed with Rifle Paper Co.'s aesthetic, you’ll love displaying this on your end table.
The only question is why wouldn't you have this dog portrait framed in your living room?
