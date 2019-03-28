image
Drew Barrymore's Flower Home Collection Is Magical

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Drew Barrymore, rom-com icon and makeup maven, is bringing the very lightness and whimsy that you love about her into your living room with Flower Home—a vibrant line of furniture and home decor inspired by her personal travels—available today on Walmart.com, Hayneedle.com, and Jet.com. Her earth-girl-gone-glam aesthetic can be found in items ranging from just $18 up to $899, with new collections launching seasonally. Try not to freak out about how gorgeous the pieces are and shop our top picks, below.

1 Sea Green Decorative Vase
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$24.00
SHOP IT

Welcome spring into your home by throwing some tulips in this pretty pastel vase. 

2 Flower Women Prints
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$16.75
SHOP IT

Alexa, play “God Is a Woman.”

3 Round Mango Wood Wall Shelf
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$69.00
SHOP IT

Your favorite candles and picture frames belong on this unconventional shelf. 

4 Tufted Chaise Lounge Chair
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$799.00
SHOP IT

Is it possible to be buried with a lounge chair? 

5 Antique Brass Sea Shell Bookends
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$26.00
SHOP IT

A completely unnecessary purchase that the mermaid in you will cherish forever.

6 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$34.00
SHOP IT

The pink tassels add the perfect touch to this decorative pillow. 

7 Round Jute Area Rug
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$99.00
SHOP IT

Transform your home into a permanent beach house with this woven circle rug…

8 Rattan Pendant Light
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$72.00
SHOP IT

…And this straw lamp. *Pretends to hear the ocean in background.* 

9 Rainbow Pom Decorative Throw Blanket
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$69.00
SHOP IT

You don’t need another throw blanket, but you want it. Treat yourself. 

10 Velvet Barrel Accent Chair
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$499.00
SHOP IT

Behold: The velvet alternative to a small space that can’t fit a couch. 

11 Vintage Marble 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$60.00
SHOP IT

The plates that make every meal feel like a special occasion. 

12 World Map of Flowers Globe
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$76.00
SHOP IT

Right now the world sucks, but this pretty globe doesn’t. If you’re obsessed with Rifle Paper Co.'s aesthetic, you’ll love displaying this on your end table.  

13 Spotted Love Dog Print
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$76.00
SHOP IT

The only question is why wouldn't you have this dog portrait framed in your living room?

•••  

