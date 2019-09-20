Once upon a time, Urban Outfitters was the go-to spot to pick up spunky graphic tees and bohemian-styled dresses and skirts. It still is, except now it also has a surprisingly good home section currently offering up to 40 percent off dozens of pieces of decor. From mini storage units to plush velvet beds to funky ramen bowls (really!), you can pretty much redesign your apartment right now for not that much money. Get started with our favorite pieces from the sale, below.
$29
$19.99
Consider this cheeky mat the perfect finishing touch to any bathroom.
$379
$359
The rattan material on this chair is super on-trend, and the accompanying cushions ensure this chair will be chic and comfortable.
$49
$44
There's no such thing as too many throw pillows. Add this bohemian beauty to your living room.
$729
$699
From the tubular tufting to the velvet finish, this bed has sweet dreams written all over it.
$229
$199
Pendleton has been making gorgeous blankets for years—and this rainbow style is no exception. Plan on cocooning yourself in this blanket exclusively once the chilly fall weather kicks in.
$229
$169.99
Thanks to this trendy globe fixture, your space will shine bright like a diamond. Not to mention, the discount's pretty sweet.
$129
$119
Found: A side table that low-key doubles as a piece of art.
$19
$16
Turn your crib into a magical space with this tarot tapestry. All covens welcome.
$14
$10
Ramen season is just around the corner, so go ahead and pick up this clever noodle bowl. (Psst..there's even a place for you to rest your chopsticks!)
