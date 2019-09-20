image
Urban Outfitters' Home Sale Is the Only Excuse You Need to Redecorate

image
Courtesy

Once upon a time, Urban Outfitters was the go-to spot to pick up spunky graphic tees and bohemian-styled dresses and skirts. It still is, except now it also has a surprisingly good home section currently offering up to 40 percent off dozens of pieces of decor. From mini storage units to plush velvet beds to funky ramen bowls (really!), you can pretty much redesign your apartment right now for not that much money. Get started with our favorite pieces from the sale, below.

1 Clean/Dirty Bath Mat
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$29
$19.99

Consider this cheeky mat the perfect finishing touch to any bathroom. 

2 Mikko Chair
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$379
$359 

The rattan material on this chair is super on-trend, and the accompanying cushions ensure this chair will be chic and comfortable. 

3 Eden Tufted Throw Pillow
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$49
$44

There's no such thing as too many throw pillows. Add this bohemian beauty to your living room. 

4 Marcella Velvet Bed
Happsy Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$729
$699 

From the tubular tufting to the velvet finish, this bed has sweet dreams written all over it. 

5 Pendleton Serape Throw Blanket
Pendleton Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$229
$199

Pendleton has been making gorgeous blankets for years—and this rainbow style is no exception. Plan on cocooning yourself in this blanket exclusively once the chilly fall weather kicks in.

6 Safi Floor Mirror
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$399
$379

Found: the perfect mirror to take selfies with. 

7 Globe Floor Lamp
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$229
$169.99

Thanks to this trendy globe fixture, your space will shine bright like a diamond. Not to mention, the discount's pretty sweet. 

8 Profile Ceramic Side Table
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$129
$119

Found: A side table that low-key doubles as a piece of art. 

9 Tarot Flag Tapestry
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$19
$16

Turn your crib into a magical space with this tarot tapestry. All covens welcome. 

10 Rory Reactive Glaze Noodle Bowl
Urban Outfitters
SHOP IT

$14
$10

Ramen season is just around the corner, so go ahead and pick up this clever noodle bowl. (Psst..there's even a place for you to rest your chopsticks!)

•••

