image
Brooklinen Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Super Soft Sheets

image
Brooklinen

Confession time: We love our bed. Name a better place to watch TV, read a book, and endlessly scroll through Instagram...I'll wait. The average person spends a third of their life in bed, so if we're all lounging here so much, shouldn't we make sure to have great pillows, duvets, and sheets to complete the experience? That's where Brooklinen comes in.

With dreamy bedding, super-soft bath accessories, and stylish loungewear, the direct-to-consumer brand is known for making your time at home cozier and more enjoyable. The great news? Now through October 13, the brand is offering 10 percent off all orders and donating 100 percent of its profits to Habitat for Humanity. Do some good for the world (and your bed) by shopping our favorite items, below.

1 Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
$208-$332
$140.40-$224.10

Brand new to the world of Brooklinen? We recommend snagging a pair of the brand's super-soft percale sheets. With several patterns and colors to choose from, you can customize your set to your heart's desire. 

2 Wake Scented Candle
Brooklinen
$35
$31.50

Light up the night with one of Brooklinen's delicious smelling soy candles. Made with "essence from an ocean tide," the brand's Wake candle practically smells like summer. (Miss you already.)

3 Throw Blanket
$229
$206.10

Made with a cozy blend of cashmere and lambswool, this throw blanket is equal parts pretty and practical. 

4 Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen
$199-$349
$179.10-$314.10

Fall is officially here, which means it's time to break out the comforter. Brooklinen's lightweight option is perfect for sleepers who sweat easily and snooze in a warmer climate.

5 Crib Sheet Set
Brooklinen
$65
$46.80

Have some small kids at home? Start their love for Brooklinen early with this charming crib set. 

6 Bryant Pants
Brooklinen
$75
$67.50

If the cozy factor of Brooklinen's sheets are any indication, you'll get a lot of mileage out of these sweatpants.  

7 Mid-Plush Towel Move-In Bundle
$169
$152.10

Just moved into a new apartment? Thanks to Brooklinen's towel bundle, you can stock your bathroom shelves with enough to last you through your lease. 

8 Brooklinen Canvas Tote
$14
$12.60

Wear your love for Brooklinen on your sleeve shoulder with this adorable tote. After all, can anybody have too many tote bags? (Don't answer that.)

9 Down Pillow
Brooklinen
$69-$89
$62.10-$80.10 

Of course, no bed is complete without some great pillows. With three plushness levels—light, medium, and firm—you're bound to find one that fits your sleep style. 

10 Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
$98
$88.20

Everyone knows the best part of staying at a hotel is the complimentary plush robe. Give your bathroom the five-star treatment with your very own to use on a daily basis. 

•••

